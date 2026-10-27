Nigeria: We Did Not Cause Hardship - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for saying that the prevailing hardship in the country was caused by the opposition.

Speaking at the APC presidential campaign flag-off at the Kaduna Township Stadium on Saturday, President Tinubu said his government was working to eradicate the hardship caused by the opposition.

"You created hunger and poverty,' the President berated the opposition.

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Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP denied that the opposition especially the PDP was responsible for the hardship in the country, asking the APC to own up to its responsibility.

The PDP said it considered these statements as "attempts to evade responsibility and divert public attention from the pressing challenges facing the country under the APC-led administration."

The PDP spokesman argued that rather than engaging in political blame games, the APC should explain what it intends to do to make "food affordable, support farmers, strengthen local food production, create jobs, improve security, fight corruption, improve electricity supply, reduce transportation costs, and restore the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians, among other pressing concerns."

"We firmly reject any attempt to use the PDP's sixteen years in government as a blanket justification for the shortcomings of the present administration.

"After more than APC's 10years in office, Nigerians deserve answers, not excuses. The APC must tell Nigerians what it has achieved, outline the concrete measures it is taking to address the country's present day challenges, and demonstrate its commitment to improving the welfare of citizens rather than continually dragging the PDP into its own shortcomings.

"The PDP maintains that the economic challenges confronting Nigeria cannot be resolved by repeatedly blaming previous PDP-led administrations. While historical circumstances may provide context, they cannot serve as a permanent shield against accountability.

"Every administration must be judged by its policies, decisions, achievements, and, most importantly, the living conditions of the people it governs." the statement said.

PDP said Nigerians are demanding practical solutions, affordable food, economic stability, and improved security, not endless political arguments and blame shifting, adding that they remain confident that Nigerians will judge political parties by their records, policies, and commitment to the welfare of the people.

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"We believe that the growing desire among Nigerians for a return to PDP leadership reflects their yearning for better governance, improved living conditions, and a more secure and prosperous country.

"The PDP is not responsible for the hunger Nigerians are experiencing today. The APC must own its record, address the nation's challenges, and deliver on its promises to Nigerians. The government in power must answer for its stewardship and present a credible path towards economic recovery, food security, and a better standard of living for all Nigerians." PDP said.