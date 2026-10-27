Nigeria: Tinubu, World Leaders React to Lula's Presidential Election Victory

President Bola Tinubu has joined other world leaders to congratulate Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election, describing the renewed mandate as an opportunity to strengthen relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

In a statement, the Nigerian President noted that the friendship between the two countries dates back to 1961 and said both nations have a shared responsibility as leading countries of the Global South to promote economic integration and advance common interests.

The Brazilian President defeated Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth non-consecutive term.

Bolsonaro received 48.25 per cent of the vote.

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These figures are based on 99.76 per cent of the votes counted, as reported on Monday by TV BRICS, a partner of NAN.

The Nigerian leader said he looked forward to expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture and food security, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, science and technology, education, aviation, and cultural exchange.

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the Brazilian leader's significant personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

"It is difficult to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Brazil and Russia.

"We will, of course, continue to work closely together to further strengthen our fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas.

He also said both countries would continue their "constructive engagement" within the UN, BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral bodies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his congratulations.

He described Lula as a "dear friend" and stated his intention to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries and to jointly promote Global South initiatives.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described Lula's victory as historic and highlighted his long-standing commitment to social justice and the defence of the interests of developing countries.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on social media that the Brazilian people had supported Lula's policy of strengthening national sovereignty.

He also said he had enhanced Brazil's standing as a major world power, promoting reform of the UN and building a just world order.

Lula da Silva also received congratulations from representatives of a number of Latin American countries, including Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Panama, as well as the President of the State Council of Cuba. (TV BRICS/NAN)