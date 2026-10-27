Ethiopia: Holy Synod Confirms 60 Orthodox Faithful Killed in Latest Attacks in Oromia, Calls for Protection, Justice

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Holy Synod has confirmed that 60 Orthodox faithful were killed in attacks in two districts of Oromia's Arsi Zone on 20 and 24 October, while more than 20 others sustained severe injuries and 20 homes were burned down, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The Holy Synod said 14 people were killed in Angada Kebele, specifically in Gora Silingo, Merti Woreda, on 20 October, while another 46 were killed in Tereta, Chole and Birbo in Shirka Woreda on 24 October.

"We have heard with deep sorrow the report submitted by the Diocese Office," the Holy Synod said, describing the killings as "extremely tragic cruelty and suffering inflicted on our citizens."

The statement, issued on 26 October, said the victims were innocent Orthodox faithful and warned that killings, displacement, physical harm and destruction of property targeting Orthodox Christians in Arsi and other parts of Ethiopia had continued to escalate.

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The Church strongly condemned the attacks, saying they violated the constitutional rights to life and freedom of religion and undermined Ethiopia's values of peaceful coexistence.

"Since such an abject act is completely unacceptable under any religious teaching or human rights principles," the statement said, the Holy Synod considered the violence an act that "deserves outright condemnation."

The Synod called on government institutions to publicly condemn the killings, protect civilians and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

It urged relevant authorities to uphold the constitutional rights to life and freedom of worship and provide legal protection to prevent similar attacks.

The Church also called on security agencies to give the affected communities special attention, provide protection until the security situation is resolved and take preventive measures against further violence.

The latest attacks come amid a broader pattern of reported killings and displacement in East Arsi, where Orthodox Christian communities have repeatedly been targeted. In July 2026, the Ethiopian Human Rights Council reported that at least 432 civilians and four local militia members had been killed in targeted attacks across East Arsi since 2021/2022, documenting killings, kidnappings for ransom and forced displacement.

Previous attacks in the zone have also involved the destruction and looting of churches and the killing of clergy and worshippers, prompting repeated appeals from religious leaders for investigations and accountability.

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The Holy Synod announced that its members would conduct a prayer of absolution (Tselote Fethat) on Monday, 26 October, at Menbere Patriarch Kidiste Kidusan Maryam Monastery. It also directed that similar prayers be held in churches and monasteries of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church worldwide on Tuesday, 27 October, following the Divine Liturgy.

The Synod further said it had decided to arrange discussions with senior government officials and pursue sustained efforts to resolve the security crisis.

Offering condolences to the bereaved families, the Church prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and called for measures to ensure that its faithful could worship and live without fear of further attacks.