Sudan: El Fasher - One Year Later, RSF Continue Detentions, Torture of Civilians

Civilians in El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan, are still suffering detention, torture and limited access to humanitarian aid one year after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the city, Amnesty International reported on Friday. Ayin had the opportunity to interview Amnesty's lead researcher for their latest report, Laurie Mills, regarding their findings. "The horror really didn't really stop in October 2025 for many people," Mills said. "The world saw the images of massacres and the terrible things that did happen when the city was captured by the RSF, but for many people, these horrific things have continued, particularly for those who remained in the city."

Residents who recently fled the city told Amnesty International that schools had been converted into detention facilities, that their movements were carefully restricted, and that unlawful killings were common. According to estimates from humanitarian organisations working in the city, El Fasher now has fewer than 70,000 people, compared to a pre-war population of almost one million. Humanitarian access remains restricted, and authorities continually watch or monitor humanitarian personnel and residents in the city. Arbitrary detention continues to pose significant hazards to both civilians and humanitarian workers.