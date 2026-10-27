Ethiopia: ICRC Reaffirms Commitment to Partnership With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ethiopia, commending the humanitarian efforts of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS).

During discussions with President Taye Atske Selassie, ICRC Regional Director for Africa Mamadou Sow praised the ERCS for its humanitarian work across the country and emphasized the importance of international humanitarian law and strong leadership in ensuring that essential assistance reaches people in need.

President Taye and Mamadou Sow discussed the validity and the importance of international humanitarian law.

Sow also commended President Taye for promoting cooperation among key Ethiopian government institutions, including the Ministries of Health, Justice and Defense.

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He expressed appreciation for the access and acceptance granted to the ICRC in Ethiopia, which enable the organization to carry out its humanitarian operations.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration with the ERCS, Sow described the organization as a key partner in implementing programs focused on water, health and food security across Ethiopia.

"The Ethiopian Red Cross is a marvelous organization," Sow said. "It's our privileged partner in this country, with whom we work across Ethiopia on water, health, and food security."

He also praised the ERCS's extensive volunteer network, describing volunteers as the backbone of the organization and the wider International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

"We are very proud of that partnership because it relies on so many volunteers who are the beating heart of our global movement," Sow added. "We take great pride in their work, as well as the strong support Ethiopia provides to its Red Cross society."