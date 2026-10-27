South Africa: SA Has Moved On From Trump's G20 Summit Snub, Says Ambassador Roelf Meyer

SA's US ambassador, Roelf Meyer, says SA will attend the B20 in Washington and is already engaging with the UK about next year's G20.

The South African government is no longer troubled about not being invited to the US G20 summit in Miami, Florida, in December, says South Africa's ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer.

South Africa had moved on and was already talking to next year's G20 host, the UK, Meyer told the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, 26 October. He added that South Africa would attend the B20 summit in Washington, DC, in November.

He was responding to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for the US to invite SA to the Miami summit. SA is a founding member of the G20, but US President Donald Trump boycotted SA's G20 last year and then disinvited SA from the US G20 this year.

In his Press Club address, Meyer largely confined himself to discussing his new political memoir, written with journalist Anneliese Burgess. It deals mainly with his pre-ambassadorial career, focusing on his role in helping negotiate South Africa's path to democracy and then applying that experience to help other troubled nations negotiate their own transitions.

However, when pressed by a German journalist on whether Merz's call for South Africa to be invited to the Miami G20 summit had aided relations...