South Africa: Four Ethekwini Polls Show MK's Possible Paths to Power

According to polls, the MK party is the strong favourite to win eThekwini. But will it need to form a coalition to lead the City?

There have been four election surveys in eThekwini between June and September. The MK party (MKP) has been the first choice for voters in every poll - and opposition parties can only find their way to a majority coalition in two out of four scenarios.

The four polls give rise to very different outcomes: the DA, ANC and IFP have a clear majority in The Common Sense/Social Research Foundation poll, but might as well stay at home if Ipsos is closer to the election result.

The two most recent polls, which appear to be the most credible, could reinforce either scenario: an MKP-led coalition or outright majority, or a coalition anchored by the DA, ANC and IFP, reproducing the Government of Provincial Unity coalition.

The MKP's chances look healthier in both the News24/Sabi poll and the eNCA/Markdata one. The value of the EFF to either coalition - and the DA's red line on EFF inclusion - could ripple across the rest of the province.

The SRF/TCS poll returned the smallest plurality for the MKP and a long way off an outright majority. Based on the number of seats allocated to the DA, ANC and IFP, the three parties could easily...