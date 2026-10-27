Ethiopia Delivers Over 1 Million Digital Business Registration, Licensing Services

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia provided more than 1.08 million business registration and licensing services digitally over a three-month period, according to the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration.

The milestone highlights ongoing national efforts to streamline business procedures and expand online public services.

The ministry's latest online services report reveals that 1,088,787 services were delivered across federal institutions, regional states, and city administrations, underscoring the expanding role of digital platforms in the country's commercial administration.

Among the regions, Oromia Regional State recorded the highest volume with 441,550 services provided. Addis Ababa followed with 204,512, Amhara with 156,193, and South Ethiopia with 101,891.

By service category, trade name clearance accounted for the largest share, with 579,785 services delivered. Business license renewals followed with 122,730, while license amendments totaled 107,317. New business registrations accounted for 60,409 services.

The ministry said the digital system was helping reduce bureaucratic burdens on the business community while improving the efficiency, accessibility and transparency of public service delivery.

The expansion of digital business registration and licensing services is part of Ethiopia's broader digital transformation agenda, which aims to modernize public administration, simplify procedures and improve access to government services through technology.