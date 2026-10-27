Rwanda: Why Govt Introduced New Rules On Chemical Waste in Schools

The Ministry of Education has introduced new guidelines for managing chemical waste in schools following the identification of nearly 27 tonnes of expired or unidentified chemicals in 197 secondary schools during a national assessment conducted in 2023.

The guidelines set out procedures for procuring, storing, labelling, using and disposing of chemicals in school laboratories and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) workshops.

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"The guidelines were developed to strengthen chemical safety in school laboratories and TVET workshops and to prevent the unsafe accumulation of expired and unidentified chemicals," Jean Claude Hashakineza, Director General of Communications at the ministry, told The New Times.

The assessment identified approximately 26,981 kilogrammes of expired or unknown chemicals in secondary schools. About 15,100 kilogrammes were also documented in higher learning and research institutions.

"These findings demonstrated the need for standardised procedures for the procurement, storage, labelling, use and disposal of chemicals, in order to protect students, staff, communities and the environment," Hashakineza said.

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What schools are required to do

Under the guidelines, schools must ensure that chemicals are properly labelled and stored securely and arrange for waste to be collected and handled by licensed providers.

Chemical waste must be separated according to compatibility and kept in suitable, leak-proof containers. Storage areas should be secure, ventilated and inaccessible to students.

Schools are also expected to keep records of waste, including its type, quantity, source, collection date, handlers and destination. They must establish procedures for responding to chemical incidents and report incidents to the relevant authorities within six hours.

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The guidelines assign the Ministry of Education overall responsibility for coordination, with the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) supporting implementation in basic education, the Rwanda TVET Board (RTB) handling TVET institutions, and the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) monitoring compliance through inspections.

More than 63 tonnes collected

A collection exercise that began in 2024 covered 574 institutions across Rwanda's five provinces, including 562 secondary schools and 12 higher learning institutions.

"A total of 63,427.58 kg of expired chemicals was collected and transported for treatment, with the collected waste taken to the Mageragere incineration facility," Hashakineza said.

The records show that 23,681.09 kilogrammes were collected from secondary schools and 39,746.50 kilogrammes from higher learning institutions.

The total collected exceeded the quantities recorded in the 2023 inventory of secondary schools and higher learning and research institutions, as the subsequent exercise covered a wider range of institutions.

The guidelines are intended to prevent chemical waste from accumulating again by requiring institutions to track chemicals from procurement to disposal and to establish appropriate storage and waste-management arrangements.

Funding and support for schools

The Ministry of Education plans to include funding for implementation in the 2026/2027 budget revision. The funding is intended to support improved chemical storage facilities, safety equipment and training for teachers and laboratory personnel.

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"MINEDUC plans to include the necessary funding in the 2026/2027 budget revision," Hashakineza said.

Through REB, RTB and NESA, the ministry also plans to assess schools' needs and coordinate support, prioritising safe storage, protective equipment, emergency preparedness and staff training.

NESA will monitor compliance through school inspections, while identified gaps are expected to be addressed in coordination with relevant institutions and partners.

Florent Nikwigize, the Head Teacher of École des Sciences de Musanze, said access to an incineration facility near the school had helped it manage expired chemicals.

"Chemical waste from school labs mainly comes from expired chemicals, which need to be handled in a manner that does not expose the public to environmental and health dangers," he said, adding that the school had been able to use incineration services at nearby INES Ruhengeri.