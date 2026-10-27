Uganda: 3.6 Million Ugandans Face Acute Food Insecurity As Crisis Threatens to Worsen

About 3.6 million Ugandans are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with the number projected to rise to 4.4 million between February and June 2027, according to the 2026 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Report on Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition.

The report warns that refugees and communities in the Karamoja sub-region are likely to bear the greatest burden as food insecurity and malnutrition continue to threaten vulnerable populations.

It further projects that 465,900 children under the age of five and 246,300 pregnant and breastfeeding women will require treatment for acute malnutrition between April 2026 and March 2027.

According to the assessment, malnutrition is being driven not only by food shortages but also by deteriorating livelihoods, limited access to healthcare, inadequate water and sanitation services, and insufficient social protection, particularly in Karamoja, refugee-hosting districts and other vulnerable communities.

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Speaking at the launch of the report, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda Leonard Zulu attributed the worsening situation to recurring climate shocks, declining agricultural production, crop and livestock pests and diseases, and persistently high food prices.

"Urgent action is needed to protect vulnerable households and strengthen food systems before the situation deteriorates further," Zulu warned.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja called for affordable and sustainable interventions that would enable communities to produce their own food and strengthen their resilience to future shocks.

"I want to call upon government, development partners and humanitarian agencies to prioritise long-term investments that reduce dependence on emergency food assistance," Nabbanja said.

Alex Bambona, Assistant Commissioner for Food and Nutrition Security at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, said the IPC assessment was conducted between August and September 2026 across 60 districts. The assessment covered Karamoja, refugee-hosting districts, refugee settlements and urban refugee communities to establish the country's food security and nutrition situation.

The findings highlight the need for coordinated interventions addressing both immediate food shortages and the underlying factors contributing to hunger and malnutrition.

The report was launched alongside the United Nations and Partners' Joint Appeal for the Uganda El Niño and Karamoja Food Insecurity and Nutrition Crisis, which seeks US$50 million to support emergency response efforts in Karamoja and early interventions in 37 districts and eight refugee settlements.

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The appeal will fund a range of interventions, including cash assistance, agricultural and livestock support, nutrition screening and treatment, healthcare services, child protection, gender-based violence prevention, water and sanitation programmes, disaster preparedness and early warning systems.

The proposed interventions are intended to address immediate humanitarian needs while strengthening community resilience and reducing the impact of future food and nutrition crises.

The projected increase in food insecurity underscores the importance of timely intervention by government, humanitarian agencies and development partners to protect vulnerable households, safeguard children's nutrition and strengthen Uganda's food systems.

Without sustained investment in agriculture, healthcare, water and sanitation, and social protection, vulnerable communities risk facing deeper food shortages and worsening malnutrition in the coming months.