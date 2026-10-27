Malawi: Chakwera Says Self-Interest Cost MCP Power

Former president Dr Lazarus Chakwera has blamed divisions within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and his own administration for the party's defeat in the 2025 General Election.

Speaking to supporters in Chileka, Blantyre, Chakwera said some ministers in his Cabinet put personal interests ahead of teamwork, weakening government cohesion and undermining the party while it was in power.

According to Chakwera, the spirit of collective responsibility that helped propel the MCP into government gradually gave way to individual ambitions.

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"We were in government alone, and we began to look at things differently. Everyone was promoting their own. People increased individualism instead of teamwork," he said.

The former president suggested that the lack of unity within his administration contributed to the party's electoral loss, saying some leaders pursued personal agendas rather than working towards shared goals.

Chakwera also hit back at critics who have mocked him since leaving office, saying some people had branded him a fool because of his leadership style.

He said, however, that his time out of government had given him valuable lessons, adding that those seeking to undermine him were wasting their time.

Turning his attention to the current administration, Chakwera accused the government of abandoning and dismantling the development agenda his administration had pursued while in office.

The MCP leader ended his remarks with a defiant message, insisting that he had every right to live and operate politically anywhere in Malawi.

"This is my home. Nobody can draw boundaries for me," he said.