Uganda: 22 Rescued As Church Building Collapses in Entebbe

26 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

Even the prophets did not see this one coming. And it was tragic by all means.

Police in Entebbe have rescued about 22 people following the collapse of a building under construction at Holy City Church in Bwerenga, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, police said the rescued people were being evacuated to Entebbe Grade B Hospital for medical attention as rescue teams worked to establish whether anyone remained trapped beneath the rubble.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, with approximately 22 people rescued so far," police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the collapsed structure was an extension of the main church building and had reached the fourth floor.

The church belongs to Pastor Ronnie Makabai of the Brother Ronnies Ministries.

Police said investigations into the cause of the collapse were ongoing.

Authorities had not yet confirmed whether there were additional victims trapped beneath the debris or established the full extent of injuries by the time of the statement.

Rescue operations were continuing as emergency teams searched the site.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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