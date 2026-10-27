Africa: Uganda Sweeps Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship

Kampala, Uganda — Team Uganda swept the 11th edition of the Africa Aquatics Zone III swimming championship held from 21 to 25 October at Kampala International School of Uganda, Bukoto.

Uganda, which entered teams in all the categories, including the Masters, scooped the highest number of medals at stake and has dominated this zone for the last 5 years of the 11 so far.

Uganda amassed a total of 3,940 points in the combined team events, while Kenya and Tanzania picked up 2,976 and 2,737 points, respectively.

Tanzania, who fielded a strong side, will play host to next year's edition.

The swimming championship attracts nations in this zone, and this year's edition had seven nations taking part: Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, Somalia,Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

The swimming championship also saw various individual performances from the various nations taking part.

The five-day championship concluded with open swimming, which was held at Entebbe Sailing Club and which was won by Kenya.

The championship was sponsored by Diamond Trust Bank, Roke Telcom, Aquafina, NCS, BOU, Absa Bank, UOC, Fina, World Aquatics, Tororo Cement, and Ruparelia Group of Companies