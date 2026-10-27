South Africa: SanParks Announces Temporary Closure of Skukuza Rest Camp Main Gate

The Skukuza Rest Camp Main Gate in Kruger National Park will be temporarily closed next month for essential maintenance and repairs to its roof structure.

The planned maintenance forms part of South African National Parks' (SANParks) ongoing infrastructure management programme, which aims to ensure the safety, functionality and longevity of facilities in Kruger National Park.

The temporary closure will run from Monday, 2 November 2026, to Friday, 4 December 2026, subject to weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

During this period, visitors should use the temporary camp entrance on Hippo Circle Street - the road leading to the Skukuza Medical Doctor/Surgery - and enter through AM Spa and Skukuza Safari Lodge.

"Visitors are requested to follow directional signage and instructions from park staff to ensure the safe and efficient movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

"SANParks apologises for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and appreciates the patience and cooperation of visitors, tourism partners and staff while these important improvements are carried out."