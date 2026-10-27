South Africa: Government Steps Up Engagement On Illegal Migration

Government will work with the Zulu royal delegation and civil society organisations to tackle illegal migration, reclaim hijacked state-owned buildings, and strengthen immigration law enforcement.

This follows a meeting between the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, led by its chairperson, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi and a delegation led by iNkosi Malusi Zondi, Chancellor of the Zulu King.

The delegation included members of the Black Business Forum, Binca Nation, represented by its president Ngizwe Mchunu, and leaders of Hlangana Mzansi.

The meeting follows several marches to Home Affairs offices by groups raising concerns about illegal migration and the enforcement of immigration laws.

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Briefing the media after the meeting in Pretoria on Monday, Minister Kubayi said the delegation expressed its willingness to work with government to find solutions to illegal migration while supporting efforts to build a safe, secure and prosperous country.

"The delegation expressed its support for the government's efforts to build a safe, secure, prosperous and united country and to address illegal migration decisively. We welcome the community leaders' commitment to nation-building and to finding solutions to illegal migration," Kubayi said.

According to Kubayi, the group reaffirmed its respect for South African laws, the judiciary and its judgments, while committing to promoting stability and economic growth.

The delegation also raised concern about unemployment, particularly among young people, and committed to supporting government efforts to rebuild investor confidence and revive the tourism sector, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group clarified that its opposition was directed at illegal migration and undocumented migrants, rather than lawful immigration.

"They also reaffirmed that they are not opposed to immigration that is legal and migrants who respect South Africa's laws and live amongst the South African people engaged in legal and productive activities. They made it clear that what they vehemently oppose is illegal migration and undocumented migrants," the IMC Chair said.

Reclaiming hijacked buildings

A key issue raised during the engagement was the need for government and community leaders to work together to reclaim state-owned buildings that have been hijacked or illegally occupied.

Kubayi said the delegation had expressed an interest in working with government to address the unlawful occupation of government buildings, which are allegedly being used for criminal activities, including drug dealing and human trafficking.

The IMC has already engaged provincial and municipal leaders, including Premiers, members of Provincial Executive Councils, Mayors, city managers, metro police and a senior South African Police Service official, to develop a coordinated response to the problem.

"We have identified hijacked government buildings by street in the eight metros [of the country] and appointed legal representatives to facilitate the removal of unlawful occupants. The government is also working with the private sector to repurpose abandoned and illegally occupied buildings," Kubayi said.

Government has also located and profiled state-owned buildings across all metropolitan municipalities, with the next phase focusing on identifying state-owned buildings in secondary cities.

Kubayi said a team of lawyers had been appointed to assist with the legal processes required to reclaim the buildings.

Engagement on asylum seeker judgments

The delegation also expressed interest in participating in ongoing court proceedings relating to migration and asylum seekers.

These include the Scalabrini matter, in which the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment on the rights of asylum seekers, as well as proceedings in the Gauteng High Court relating to contradictory judgments on whether people who are in the country illegally and have applied for asylum may be detained.

The IMC also raised concern about the contradictory Gauteng judgments and requested that the matter be heard by a full bench.

READ | ConCourt asylum ruling does not automatically grant refugee status - IMC

The matter is scheduled for consideration on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The Minister also urged citizens to exercise caution when sharing information about the Constitutional Court judgment, warning against the circulation of unverified information.

"We also urge all citizens not to spread unverified information about the Constitutional Court Judgement. Citizens must ensure that they verify the sources of information about this judgment. Check that the information you get is from a credible source and that it is correct."

Government reiterates migration plan

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Kubayi said government's response to migration will continue to be guided by the five-point plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.

READ | Government unveils comprehensive plan to tackle illegal immigration

The plan focuses on cracking down on violations of immigration laws, securing the country's borders, strengthening the immigration system, closing gaps in migration laws and policies, and working with other African countries to manage migration.

The delegation also raised concern about the documentation of migrants, the alleged issuing of illegal documents by South African immigration officials and the role of law enforcement agencies in enforcing immigration laws.

It further emphasised that the call for the enforcement of immigration laws shouldn't automatically be interpreted as xenophobia, while expressing its desire to partner with government in building a prosperous South Africa.

The meeting concluded with an agreement that government would collaborate with the delegation and other interested parties, including traditional leaders, to address the issues raised.