Nigeria: Lagos Ends 42-Year Battle With Shangisha Landlords, Allocates Lands

The Lagos State Government has allocated land to members of the Shangisha Landlords Association, marking a breakthrough in a dispute that has kept affected owners seeking justice for more than four decades.

The allocation follows a long legal battle over 549 plots, and enforcement of a Supreme Court judgement delivered in 2012. Landowners and their representatives welcomed the move, as a step towards implementing the court's decision.

Association Chairman, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga, said he was grateful to be alive to witness the development, noting that many original Claimants had died while their children continued the struggle.

"We are not going to reject the land", Adeyiga said, urging the State to provide access roads and other infrastructure to make the site habitable. He also called for respect for court judgements, saying disputes should not persist after a Supreme Court ruling.

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The Baale of Shangisha, Yusuf Mutiu Ogundare, and the Onirolu of Irolu, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, one of the judgement creditors, also thanked the State Government, the IG of Police and officials involved.

Counsel to the Judgement creditors, Deji Fasusi, described the allocation as a triumph of the rule of law. He urged the Government to also provide site services, access roads and complete the remaining allocations promptly.

Fasusi appealed to residents to remain patient and cooperate with the authorities, as the process continues.

Earlier, Lagos State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Hameed Oyenuga, representing Attorney-General Lawal Pedro, SAN, presented a map of the allocated area and explained the distribution process.

While celebrating this settlement, the landowners say the breakthrough must now be matched by infrastructure and full implementation.