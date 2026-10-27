South Africa: Joburg Faces 3-Month Wait for Water Relief - South African News Briefs - October 27, 2026

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27 October 2026
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Joburg Residents Face Up to 3-Month Wait for Water Relief

Johannesburg Water has said that residents may only begin to see relief from ongoing water shortages within the next three months, reports EWN. CEO Ntshavheni Mukwevho told residents at a community engagement in Crown Gardens that the city is implementing short-term interventions to improve pressure management and speed up responses to supply problems. However, he said sustained improvements would require long-term investment in water infrastructure. Meanwhile, Mayor Dada Morero maintained that the city's water challenges have not yet reached crisis levels.

Man To Seek Bail In Slain Runner’s Smartwatch Case

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One of the three men arrested in connection with the possession and alleged resale of murdered runner Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo's smartwatch is set to apply for bail in the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court, reports SABC News. Second-hand shop owner Kenneth Chibuzor faces charges including money laundering, theft and contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act.  His co-accused, Stephen Sekhukhune and Danial Anthony Moat, face money laundering and theft charges. The State alleges the smartwatch changed hands several times after being acquired for R900. Moselakgomo's body was discovered in Rhodesfield, Ekurhuleni, on 12 September, three days after she was last seen leaving home for a run. Sekhukhune and Moat have been granted bail of R10,000 each.

Community Groups Seek Role In Migration Court Cases

Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration chairperson Mammoloko Kubayi has said that community leaders and organisations want to join the government’s legal proceedings concerning asylum seekers and illegal migration, reports EWN. The cases include the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town matter and conflicting Gauteng High Court judgments involving asylum seekers detained at the Lindela Repatriation Centre. Representatives from the Black Business Community, Bhinca Nation Organisation and Hlangana Mzansi want to present their lived experiences and highlight the socioeconomic challenges they associate with illegal migration. Kubayi said legal teams and senior counsel have offered to assist the groups on a pro bono basis.

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