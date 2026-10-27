Kenya: Uhuru's Office Warns Against Fake Social Media Accounts

Nairobi — The Office of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned the public against social media accounts impersonating him, former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and their children.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the office clarified that it operates only two official social media accounts authorised to communicate on its behalf.

The accounts are the Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya on Facebook, under the username @4thPresidentKE, and on X, formerly Twitter, using the same handle.

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The office provided the following links to the official platforms:

"These are the only official social media platforms authorised to communicate on behalf of the Office of the 4th President," the statement said.

The office further clarified that Uhuru, Margaret and their children do not operate any personal social media accounts.

Members of the public were urged to exercise caution and disregard accounts, pages and profiles purporting to represent or speak on behalf of the former President and his family, other than the two verified official platforms listed in the statement.

The office advised Kenyans to rely exclusively on the designated accounts for authentic information and official communication concerning the former Head of State and his family.

The statement was issued by Kanze Dena Mararo, spokesperson for the Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, on October 27, 2026.

The clarification seeks to help the public distinguish authorised communication from accounts that may falsely claim to represent the former First Family.