Kenya: Police Arrest Administration Police Officer Over Fatal Shooting At Kitui Training Camp

Nairobi — Police have arrested an Administration Police Constable (APC), Hussein Yussuf Ali, in connection with a fatal shooting incident at the Wikithuki BPU Training Camp in Tseikuru, Kitui County.

The suspect was arrested after instructors pursued him into a thorny bush approximately three kilometres from the scene of the shooting, according to a police follow-up report.

Ali is being held at Tseikuru Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.

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The shooting was reported at the Wikithuki BPU Training Camp on October 25, 2026, with the police recording the incident under Occurrence Book reference number 02/26/10/2026 at 12:50am on October 26.

According to the police report, instructors at the training camp pursued the suspect following the fatal shooting before locating and arresting him at his hideout.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what triggered the incident and the events immediately preceding it, were not detailed in the report.

Police said preliminary investigations were linking the suspect to the fatal incident, although the inquiry remains ongoing.

Investigators recovered two mobile phones at the scene, one of which had reportedly been damaged by a bullet.

Another mobile phone was recovered from the suspect following his arrest.

The recovered devices are expected to undergo forensic analysis to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting and gathering additional evidence.

The scene was processed and documented as part of the investigation.

The deceased's body was removed to Chiromo Hospital Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death and provide further details relevant to the investigation.

Police had not identified the deceased in the follow-up report, and details regarding the victim's identity, the motive for the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and the deceased were not provided.

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, with detectives expected to rely on forensic evidence and other findings to establish the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.