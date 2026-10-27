Zimbabwe: Peter Ndlovu Replaces Mapeza As New Scottland FC Coach

Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu will lead Scottland FC as the club's new head coach after Norman Mapeza was sacked for failing to help the side qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages.

Ndlovu, who served as the club's team manager, will take over on an interim basis and oversee the team for the remaining league matches.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns team manager holds a CAF A coaching licence, and this marks his first professional coaching job.

Danger Fourpence will assist Ndlovu from the club's junior team, while Knowledge Musona will also double up as a player-coach.

Scottland FC are currently second on the log with 61 points, eight behind leaders Hardrock FC, who sit at the top with 68 points.

However, the Mabvuku-based side have two games in hand against CAPS United and Chicken Inn.

Apart from the league, Scottland FC are also in the ZIFA Munhumutapa Cup semi-finals, where they are set to face Herentals.

Meanwhile, sources close to Scottland have indicated that Dynamos coach Aristica Cioaba is likely to take over the vacant job at the end of the season.

Apart from Cioaba, former Warriors coach Michael Nees is also linked with the job.