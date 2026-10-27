Nigeria: PDP Speaks On Tinubu's Claim Opposition Caused Hunger, Poverty

The party urged Mr Tinubu and APC to focus on addressing the country's economic challenges rather than engaging in political blame games.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected President Bola Tinubu's claim that opposition politicians were responsible for the hunger and poverty confronting Nigerians, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to evade responsibility for the country's economic challenges.

The party, said blaming the opposition would not address the rising cost of living, food insecurity, unemployment and other difficulties facing Nigerians.

Jungudo Mohammed, the PDP national publicity secretary, stated this in a statement on Monday in response to remarks by Mr Tinubu and the ruling party.

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"The PDP considers these statements as attempts to evade responsibility and divert public attention from the pressing challenges facing the country under the APC-led administration," he said.

Mr Mohammed urged the APC to focus on addressing the country's economic challenges rather than engaging in political blame games.

"Rather than engaging in political blame games, the APC should explain what it intends to do to make food affordable, support farmers, strengthen local food production, create jobs, improve security, fight corruption, improve electricity supply, reduce transportation costs, and restore the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians, among other pressing concerns," he said.

Tinubu's allegation

At the flag-off of his re-election campaign in Kaduna on Saturday, Mr Tinubu accused opposition politicians of creating hunger and poverty in the country, insisting that his administration was working to eradicate both.

"I have heard the opposition talking about hunger and poverty. Who created them? They did. They created the hunger; they created the poverty. We are trying to eradicate it," the president said.

Earlier on Monday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made a similar argument, saying the foundations of Nigeria's current poverty crisis were laid before Mr Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

Mr Morka argued that former leaders should not portray the economic hardship as a problem that emerged under the current administration.

In his response, Mr Mohammed acknowledged some of the achievements of Mr Tinubu's administration but rejected the arguement that the PDP's 16 years in power provided a blanket justification for the current government's shortcomings.

"While the PDP acknowledges some of the achievements recorded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, where applicable, we firmly reject any attempt to use the PDP's sixteen years in government as a blanket justification for the shortcomings of the present administration," he said.

He added that acknowledging the administration's achievements should not be interpreted as an endorsement of all its policies or an acceptance of attempts to transfer responsibility for current economic difficulties to previous PDP-led governments.

Mr Mohammed said that after more than a decade in power, the APC should account for its performance and explain the concrete measures it was taking to improve Nigerians' living conditions.

"After more than APC's 10 years in office, Nigerians deserve answers, not excuses. The APC must tell Nigerians what it has achieved, outline the concrete measures it is taking to address the country's present-day challenges, and demonstrate its commitment to improving the welfare of citizens rather than continually dragging the PDP into its own shortcomings," he said.

He argued that although past administrations could provide historical context for the country's economic difficulties, they could not serve as a permanent shield against accountability.

"The PDP maintains that the economic challenges confronting Nigeria cannot be resolved by repeatedly blaming previous PDP-led administrations. While historical circumstances may provide context, they cannot serve as a permanent shield against accountability. Every administration must be judged by its policies, decisions, achievements, and, most importantly, the living conditions of the people it governs," he added.

PDP defends its record

The PDP spokesperson also defended the party's record during its 16 years in power, from 1999 to 2015, claiming that Nigerians enjoyed a better standard of living and security under previous PDP administrations.

"Nigerians remember the standard of living and the security situation under previous PDP administrations. Today, citizens are demanding practical solutions, affordable food, economic stability, and improved security, not endless political arguments and blame shifting," he said.

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Mr Mohammed expressed confidence that Nigerians would judge political parties by their records, policies and commitment to public welfare.

He also said the desire among Nigerians for a return to PDP leadership reflected their demand for better governance, improved living conditions and a more secure country.

The PDP spokesperson urged the president and the ruling party to stop blaming opposition parties and take responsibility for the country's challenges.

"Our message to the APC is simple: stop the blame game and start taking responsibility. Nigerians deserve solutions, not excuses. The government in power must address the country's challenges through concrete, measurable, and sustainable actions that will bring meaningful relief to citizens.

"The PDP is not responsible for the hunger Nigerians are experiencing today. The APC must own its record, address the nation's challenges, and deliver on its promises to Nigerians. The government in power must answer for its stewardship and present a credible path towards economic recovery, food security, and a better standard of living for all Nigerians," he added.