Nigeria: CBD COP17 - Global Biodiversity Fund Receives $60 Million in New Pledges

The UN said new commitments from the United Kingdom, Spain and Uzbekistan have pushed pledges to the ninth replenishment of the Global Environment Facility (GEF-9) close to $4.4 billion.

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity said national and sub-national governments have pledged $60 million to the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) to strengthen biodiversity conservation and restoration worldwide.

The pledges were announced during a finance day session at the ongoing CBD COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia, on Monday.

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The UN said new commitments are expected to support countries and communities working to conserve and restore wild species and ecosystems, while promoting their long-term sustainability.

At the same session, Spain and Uzbekistan announced contributions of €50 million and $4.5 million, respectively, to the ninth replenishment of the Global Environment Facility Trust Fund (GEF-9).

The United Kingdom also reaffirmed its £330 million contribution, bringing total pledges to GEF-9 close to $4.4 billion for the July 2026 to June 2030 funding period.

Representatives of Armenia, which holds the COP17 presidency, joined officials from Germany, Iceland and Monaco, as well as representatives of the Canadian province of Québec and the city of Berlin, in announcing new contributions during the pledging session.

The session brought together representatives of developing countries receiving support from the fund, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, implementing agency partners, philanthropic organisations and the private sector.

Speaking at the event, Diego Mesa Puyo, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), said the pledges demonstrated a commitment to translating biodiversity ambitions into practical action.

"Today's pledges send a powerful signal: our partnership is ready to move from ambition to action for nature," Mr Mesa Puyo said.

He said the contributions would help integrate environmental action with development priorities, attract additional funding and private investment, and accelerate the delivery of conservation projects.

Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, described the GBFF as an important mechanism for mobilising resources to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

She said the new pledges, including multi-year commitments and the fund's first contribution from a city, indicated growing support for biodiversity financing.

"These new pledges, including multiannual commitments and the fund's first contribution from a city, are encouraging signs of growing support for biodiversity finance," Ms Schomaker said.

She added that the contributions showed that efforts to protect nature were gaining momentum.

COP17 President and Armenia's Minister of Environment, Hambardzum Matevosyan, said the financial commitments demonstrated the potential of multilateral cooperation to advance biodiversity conservation.

He said Armenia had begun preliminary internal discussions on a possible contribution to support the implementation of global biodiversity commitments.

GBFF funds 82 projects across 87 countries

Since its launch in August 2023, the GBFF has received $446 million in commitments from 14 sovereign governments and two sub-national governments.

Within three years, the fund has programmed $362.1 million for 82 projects across 87 countries, including 47 Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries.

The fund supports countries in strengthening biodiversity management, policies, governance and resource mobilisation. It also promotes blended financing mechanisms designed to attract private-sector investment into conservation efforts.

According to the fund's figures, 32 per cent of its programmed resources have been allocated to support actions by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, while 39 per cent has been directed to Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries.

Another 30 per cent has been channelled through international financial institutions.

These allocations exceed the fund's respective targets for supporting Indigenous Peoples and local communities, vulnerable countries and international financial institutions.

Established at the request of parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the GBFF is designed to accelerate implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The framework sets global targets for halting and reversing biodiversity loss, including the conservation of at least 30 per cent of the world's land and inland waters, and of marine and coastal areas, by 2030.

The fund has streamlined procedures and expanded governance arrangements to improve support for developing countries. It can receive contributions from public, private and philanthropic sources.

UK, Spain, Uzbekistan boost GEF-9 funding

The UN said new pledges to GEF-9 have brought total commitments close to $4.4 billion for 2026-2030.

About 70 per cent of the replenishment resources will support objectives under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Spain's €50 million contribution represents a 60 per cent increase over its contribution to the previous replenishment, GEF-8.

Maria Rodriguez de Sancho, Spain's Director-General for Biodiversity, Forests and Desertification, said the commitment reaffirmed the country's support for multilateral action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

Uzbekistan's $4.5 million pledge marks the country's entry as a GEF donor.

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Aziz Abdukhakimov, an adviser to Uzbekistan's president on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, said the country intended to contribute to global nature protection and create opportunities for communities.

Germany also announced plans to contribute another €50 million to the GBFF before the end of 2026.

Carsten Schneider, Germany's Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, said the fund was already delivering results by supporting vulnerable countries and enabling the participation of Indigenous Peoples and the scientific community.

He urged other governments, private-sector organisations and non-profit institutions to contribute to the fund.

The GEF, which serves as a financial mechanism for six multilateral environmental conventions, approved $4.64 billion for 649 projects across 144 countries during the GEF-8 period, from July 2022 to June 2026.

The projects supported implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, alongside broader efforts to address environmental degradation, climate change and pollution.

The new pledges come as delegates at COP17 continue negotiations on financing and implementing the global biodiversity framework, with countries under pressure to translate agreed conservation targets into measurable action before 2030.