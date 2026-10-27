Kenya: Ruto Orders KPC to Withdraw Case Blocking Sh3bn Compensation for Makueni Oil Spill Victims

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to withdraw a court case that has delayed the payment of Sh3 billion in compensation to more than 3,000 people affected by the 2015 oil spill in Makueni County.

Speaking in Machinery town, Kibwezi East Constituency, on Monday during his development tour of Ukambani, Ruto said withdrawing the case would pave the way for the payment of compensation awarded to the victims by the High Court.

He said the government would ensure the affected families receive the money directly, warning brokers against attempting to deduct a portion of the compensation through law firms.

"I understand some brokers and conmen are collecting signatures from the affected families, claiming that the money will be paid through their law firms. They won't get a cent because the Government will pay the money directly to the affected families," Ruto said.

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The oil spill occurred on May 12, 2015, when a petroleum pipeline ruptured in Thange village, Kibwezi East Constituency, releasing fuel into the River Thange basin and contaminating land and water sources.

More than 3,000 residents were affected, with reports indicating that some suffered serious health complications, including liver and kidney problems.

The incident also resulted in the loss of livestock, crops and livelihoods, leaving families struggling with the long-term effects of the contamination.

The compensation was awarded by the High Court, but a legal case filed by KPC has delayed payment to the affected residents.

Ruto said the government was committed to ensuring the victims receive the compensation without further delays.

During the same tour, Ruto urged residents of Makueni, Machakos and Kitui counties to encourage Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka to support his re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Tseikuru grounds near Kalonzo's rural home, the President recalled campaigning for the Wiper leader in the 1992 General Election and said it was time for him to reciprocate the political support.

"I campaigned for Kalonzo Musyoka in 1992 when I was in Youth for Kanu (YK92). It's now time for him to reciprocate and support me in 2027," Ruto said.

Kalonzo was elected Mwingi North MP for a second time in 1992 on a KANU ticket. He later served as Vice-President under President Mwai Kibaki between 2008 and 2013.

Ruto also said Kalonzo had acknowledged that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki previously worked with him during his 2007 presidential campaign.

The President warned that Kalonzo risked being used by his current political allies, who could eventually abandon him.

Ruto further referred to reports that the Wiper leader had been summoned to explain remarks suggesting that God was using the President to build tarmac roads in Ukambani.

Ruto also challenged opposition leaders to present alternative policies and development proposals instead of focusing on criticising his administration.

He said the opposition had concentrated on calls for him to serve only one term rather than offering solutions to challenges facing the economy, healthcare, water supply and infrastructure.

Leaders accompanying the President urged Kalonzo to work with the government, arguing that cooperation would strengthen Ukambani's bargaining power for development resources.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse said the region could benefit from working with the President after years in the opposition.

"We have lagged behind in development because we have been in the opposition for a long time. We, therefore, ask our brother Kalonzo Musyoka to work with the President," Mutuse said.

Other leaders who accompanied Ruto included Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Caleb Mule (Machakos Town), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South), Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga) and nominated MP Beth Syengo.

Mutua defended the government's development record, arguing that the administration had pursued the equitable distribution of resources across the country.

The leaders said roads, water projects and employment opportunities for young people should feature prominently in the region's political decisions.

Earlier, Ruto launched a Sh75 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at Kathekani in Kibwezi East Constituency, targeting 530 households.

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He said the government was implementing projects worth Sh560 million to connect 4,250 households across the constituency.

The President added that Sh2.3 billion had been allocated to electricity connectivity projects targeting 22,000 homes across Makueni County.

Ruto also commissioned Kathekani Senior School in Kibwezi East, describing it as a modern boarding institution equipped with eight classrooms, four laboratories, an administration block and two dormitory blocks, among other facilities.

The school was constructed under the Kenya Railways Relocation Action Plan for Phase One of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Construction of the railway affected 25 public institutions, including 12 primary schools and eight secondary schools, which have since been rebuilt.

The President's tour of Ukambani has focused on infrastructure, water supply, electricity connectivity and other development projects as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.