Kenya: Police Inspector Detained for 14 Days Over Murders of Psychiatrist, Lawyer

Nairobi — A Nairobi court has ordered the detention of Police Inspector Kenneth Sang for 14 days to allow investigators to complete investigations into the murders of psychiatrist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

The detention order was secured by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought additional time to interrogate the suspect and gather evidence before deciding on the next legal steps.

Sang, who was arrested in Eldoret on Saturday, was presented before Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai, who granted the application to hold him at Kilimani Police Station.

The court directed investigators to use the detention period to record the suspect's statement, conduct searches, pursue possible recoveries, facilitate a mental health assessment and conclude investigations before charging him.

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The matter will be mentioned in court on November 9, 2026.

According to the ODPP, investigations have linked Sang to the fatal shooting of Dr Mutiso, a former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, who was killed in Nairobi on July 29, 2026.

The prosecution has also linked the police inspector to the murder of Mbobu, which occurred on September 9, 2025.

Investigators allege that Sang played a key role in planning Mbobu's killing. He is expected to face charges alongside other suspects who have already been charged before the Kibera High Court.

The allegations remain subject to the ongoing investigations and court proceedings.

The ODPP said investigators recovered two spent cartridges and two bullets from the scene where Dr Mutiso was killed.

A ballistic examination reportedly linked the recovered ammunition components to a Mini Jericho pistol that was subsequently recovered and examined.

Investigators established that the firearm had been issued to Sang, according to the prosecution.

The ballistic findings form part of the evidence being examined as detectives seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the psychiatrist's killing and the suspect's alleged involvement.

The additional detention period will allow investigators to pursue further forensic leads and gather evidence before the prosecution determines the next steps.

The ODPP said it had already approved murder charges against five suspects in connection with Mbobu's killing.

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They are Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoeach Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.

The five suspects have been identified by the prosecution in connection with the lawyer's murder, while investigations into Sang's alleged role continue.

The latest court order allows detectives additional time to complete their inquiries before Sang is charged.