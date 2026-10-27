Kenya: EACC Recovers 2.7-Acre School Playground in Kikuyu After Court Ruling

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a 2.7-acre public school playground in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, following a court ruling that declared its allocation and registration in the name of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) R uguthi Women's Guild illegal and fraudulent.

In a statement dated Monday, the commission said the Environment and Land Court at Thika, in a judgment delivered on October 5, affirmed that the land, was public property reserved for use as a playground by Kanyiha, Lusigetti and Njumbi primary schools.

The court declared the allocation and registration of the land in the Women's Guild's name null and void, ruling that the property was held in trust for the three public schools.

The case was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), with EACC participating as an interested party. The commission presented evidence showing that the land had been reserved for public use before it was irregularly allocated.

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EACC investigations established that the former County Council of Kiambu had set aside the land in 1957 for use as a school playing field.

Investigators found no letter of offer or acceptance, evidence of payment of rent or rates, or proof that the Women's Guild had paid any consideration to the former county council for the property.

The ruling safeguards a vital public facility used by more than 1,300 pupils, ensuring the playground remains available for learning, sports and recreation for current and future generations.

EACC said it remained committed to protecting public property and ensuring that public resources are preserved for the benefit of all Kenyans.