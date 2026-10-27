Nigeria: Govt Launches Trade Intelligence Tools to Boost Exports, Investment

The Federal Government has launched new trade intelligence tools to help Nigerian businesses access international markets, attract productive investments and strengthen local industries' competitiveness as part of efforts to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who unveiled the initiative in Abuja, said the tools would provide exporters and investors with reliable market information to guide business decisions, navigate trade requirements and translate economic reforms into industrial growth and job creation.

Oduwole said Nigeria had recorded significant progress in capital inflows and non-oil exports, but stressed the need to convert the gains into productive investments, completed export transactions and stronger domestic industries.

She disclosed that capital importation rose from about $3.9 billion in 2023 to more than $23 billion in 2025, while non-oil exports reached a record N12.36 trillion, with Nigerian products gaining access to more than 120 countries.

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The minister also said intra-African trade grew by 21 per cent in 2025, describing the development as an opportunity for Nigeria to expand its participation in regional and global markets.

However, she acknowledged that businesses continued to face high production costs, limited access to finance, logistics constraints and complex trade procedures.

According to her, the new tools would help exporters identify promising markets, understand applicable tariffs and entry requirements, and obtain credible information before shipping their products.

Oduwole identified the forthcoming CANEX Weekend 2026 and the Intra-African Trade Fair 2027, both strategic platforms for promoting Nigerian products and connecting businesses with international buyers and investors, as key opportunities to expand trade.

She announced that the ministry planned to formally launch its Trade Portal at CANEX Weekend, scheduled for November 5 to 8, 2026. The portal is expected to provide businesses with market intelligence and help convert trade contacts into actual commercial transactions.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Jani Ibrahim, called for increased private-sector investment in value-added exports, competitive manufacturing and priority export value chains.

Ibrahim said such investments would improve the global competitiveness of Nigerian products, increase domestic value addition and create more jobs. He stressed the importance of strengthening local industries to enable Nigeria to take greater advantage of emerging opportunities in regional and international markets.