Africa: All of Africa Today - October 27, 2026

More Than 60 Killed In Attacks In Ethiopia

More than 60 people have been killed in a series of attacks targeting Christian communities in Ethiopia's Oromia region, according to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. The attacks occurred in three areas of the Shirka district, where at least 20 houses were reportedly burnt down, and five children were among those killed. One resident described the violence as an ambush, saying attackers surrounded the community from all sides. A church official called the incident a massacre, adding that security forces arrived but were unable to stop the assault. Many residents have since fled the area. A local official blamed a newly formed rebel coalition, the Alliance for Survival, which includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). The OLA has not commented on the latest allegations and previously denied responsibility for similar attacks. The Orthodox Church condemned the violence, saying attacks against Christians have increased and accusing authorities of failing to address repeated concerns about insecurity. A July 2026 report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Council recorded 458 deaths in attacks in the area over the previous four years, identifying local communities, particularly Orthodox Christians, as frequent targets. However, previous reports have also documented attacks against Muslims, with residents describing the violence as both ethnic and religious in nature.

Algeria Approves Troop Deployment To Niger

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Algeria is preparing to deploy troops to neighbouring Niger in its first foreign military deployment since sending forces to Egypt during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. The proposed deployment follows a visit to Algiers by Niger's defence minister as the country seeks assistance in combating armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Algeria's parliament approved the deployment, with 148 of 174 senators voting in favour before the lower house also backed the move. Algeria has not yet announced the timing or number of troops, but they are expected to help secure energy infrastructure in northern Niger, near the Libyan border. The operation would mark the first use of a 2020 constitutional provision permitting overseas military deployments and a significant departure from Algeria's longstanding opposition to sending troops abroad. Algerian officials have stressed that the mission is intended to protect economic infrastructure rather than wage war. The country has significant economic interests in Niger, including a proposed gas pipeline that would transport Nigerian gas through Niger to Algeria.

UN Warns 3.6 Million in Uganda Facing Acute Food Insecurity as Crisis Worsens

About 3.6 million people in Uganda face high levels of acute food insecurity, and the number is projected to rise to 4.4 million between February and June 2027, according to the 2026 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report. Refugees and communities in the Karamoja sub-region are expected to face the greatest burden as food shortages and malnutrition worsen. The report estimates that 465,900 children under five and 246,300 pregnant and breastfeeding women will require treatment for acute malnutrition between April 2026 and March 2027. The crisis is being driven by recurring climate shocks, declining agricultural production, crop and livestock pests and diseases, high food prices, deteriorating livelihoods and limited access to healthcare, clean water, sanitation and social protection. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda Leonard Zulu called for urgent action to protect vulnerable households and strengthen food systems before conditions deteriorate further. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja urged the government, development partners and humanitarian agencies to invest in sustainable solutions that enable communities to produce their own food and reduce dependence on emergency assistance. The assessment, conducted across 60 districts between August and September 2026, was launched alongside a $50 million joint appeal by the United Nations and its partners to support emergency responses in Karamoja and early interventions in 37 districts and eight refugee settlements. The proposed response includes cash assistance, agricultural and livestock support, nutrition screening and treatment, healthcare, child protection, gender-based violence prevention, water and sanitation programmes, and disaster preparedness. The report warns that without sustained investment and coordinated action, vulnerable communities could face worsening hunger and malnutrition in the coming months.

Amnesty Warns Funding Crisis Could Shut Central African Republic War Crimes Court

Amnesty International has warned that suspected perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic (CAR), including senior officials, could escape justice if the country's Special Criminal Court (SCC) fails to secure urgent funding. In a report released in October 2026, the organisation said the court, inaugurated in 2018, has tried six cases and secured convictions against 19 people for war crimes and crimes against humanity, with reparations awarded to victims in one case. However, many survivors of atrocities committed during the 2003 coup and the 2012–2014 armed conflict are still waiting for those responsible to be prosecuted. The United States withdrew its funding in 2025, leaving more than US$4.15 million in unpaid commitments and plunging the court into an unprecedented financial crisis. The United Nations and European Union are now its only financial contributors, while funding shortages have forced staff reductions, including cuts to the witness protection unit, and prevented prosecutors from opening new investigations. Amnesty warned that the court could close when its mandate expires in October 2028 unless additional funding is secured.

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Ukraine Allegedly Supporting Mali Militia

Ukraine is facing questions over its alleged involvement in supporting Tuareg fighters in northern Mali, a development that could extend its rivalry with Russia into Africa's Sahel region. A September 2026 CNN investigation reported that around 15 Ukrainian drone specialists were assisting Tuareg fighters, although DW said it had not independently verified the claims and Ukraine has not confirmed a specific operation. Analysts believe any involvement would fit Kyiv's broader strategy of weakening Russian influence internationally, particularly in countries where Moscow provides military support to governments. Mali's military authorities have increasingly relied on Russia for security assistance since taking power in coups in 2020 and 2021, with Russia's Africa Corps replacing the Wagner Group's role in 2025.