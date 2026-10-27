South Africa: Elections 2026 - Sewage Flows Through Musina Neighbourhood As Residents Fear for Their Health

Residents in parts of Musina say sewage flowing through residential streets puts health at risk.

Water shortages are forcing households to buy water.

Vhembe District Municipality cannot guarantee permanent solution.

Residents in Musina, Limpopo, are concerned about their health as sewage continues to flow through residential streets. Unreliable water supplies force some households to spend hundreds of rands per month buying water.

Musina resident, Norah Ndlovu says she fears children are particularly vulnerable because they play in streets where sewage flows.

Ndlovu says in July her son, who attends St Martin De Porres Primary School in Musina, experienced stomach pains, vomiting and a high fever. She suspects he became ill after playing in sewage on his way home from school.

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"I am sure my child, coming from school, played in this sewage water and got affected. I had to take him to Nancefield Clinic," she says. Ndlovu says her son received treatment at the local clinic.

Ndlovu says the problem is compounded by unreliable access to running water.

Sewage surrounds homes

Health-e News visited Skoonplaas, a township a short distance from Musina Mall, and found several houses surrounded by flowing sewage. 54-year-old Brenda* took Health-e News to some of the affected homes.

"There are several people staying at this house surrounded by sewage flow," she says.

"I am not sure how they manage to live in such conditions."

Health-e News observed sewage flowing around several houses in the area. Brenda* says residents are worried about hygiene and sanitation.

Residents forced to buy water

Lydia Ngovheza, who lives with a disability and uses a wheelchair, says when taps run dry it is hard for her to collect water.

Ngovheza says she spends about R300 a month on drinking water because she believes municipal tap water makes her sick. She says she experienced stomach cramps in July but did not go to the local clinic because it is challenging to use public transport and the cramps usually go away after two or three days.

When municipal water is unavailable, residents say they have to buy water for cooking, washing and other household needs. Some residents who spoke to Health-e News reported spending up to R500 on water a month, depending on the size of their households.

Tshifhiwa Kata, who previously lived in Matswale, a township in Musina, moved to the nearby suburb, Harper in recent months hoping for better access to services. But Kata says in Harper too, water and sanitation remain a concern for her and other residents who are faced with frequent water shortages.

Municipality acknowledges sewage problem

Vhembe District Municipality has acknowledged recurring sewage spills in Musina. In a written response to Health-e News, municipal spokesperson Mbhoni Manganyi says population growth and increasing household demand have placed pressure on the town's sewer infrastructure.

Manganyi says parts of the sewer network are operating beyond the intended capacity. According to Manganyi the municipality also identified inappropriate materials being disposed of in the sewer system as a contributing factor. He says municipal maintenance teams continue to clear blockages and remove foreign materials from the sewer network.

The municipality said it had assessed the condition of the infrastructure to identify sections requiring replacement or upgrades. Manganyi says technical reports are being developed to determine the work needed and funding requirements.

R217 million allocated to water and sanitation projects

According Manganyi, Musina relies on boreholes for its water supply, including some located within the river. He says these boreholes sometimes dry up or are washed away during river flows, contributing to interruptions in water supply.

In a statement sent to Health-e News, the municipality says it is upgrading water infrastructure, including a raw water pump station and a bulk pipeline to increase the amount of water reaching the supply network., the municipality says it is upgrading water infrastructure, including a raw water pump station and a bulk pipeline to increase the amount of water reaching the supply network.

According to the municipality, three grant-funded water and sanitation projects worth a combined R217.4 million have been allocated funding for the 2026/27 financial year.

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These include R15.5 million for the Harper Wastewater Treatment Plant Booster Pump Station and two bulk water supply projects for Musina and surrounding townships, with allocations of R100.4 million and R101.5 million.

All three projects are listed as being under construction. The municipality said work had also been undertaken to refurbish three wastewater treatment works, with one refurbishment still being implemented.

However, it could not provide a completion date for a lasting solution to the sewage and water problems. It says progress depended on project implementation and available funding.

Residents want action ahead of elections

Ndlovu says the continuing water and sanitation problems have frustrated residents as the country prepares for the local government elections.

She called on political leaders seeking election to prioritise the needs of communities.

"Those campaigning for positions in the coming elections should serve the community and stop campaigning for their own benefit."

*Not her real name.