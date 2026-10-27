Nigeria: Atiku's Campaign Challenges Shettima Over Tinubu's School Records

Atiku Abubakar's campaign has responded to Vice President Kashim Shettima's criticism of his education by raising questions about President Bola Tinubu's academic records.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign has challenged Vice President Kashim Shettima to explain discrepancies it alleged in President Bola Tinubu's educational records, after Tinubu criticised Atiku's schooling.

The exchange followed Mr Shettima's remarks at the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, where he criticised Atiku's proposal to subsidise domestically refined petrol and questioned his qualifications to manage Nigeria's economy.

Referring to Atiku's training at the Kano School of Hygiene, the vice president said the former vice president lacked the skills to govern a modern economy. He also questioned Atiku's knowledge of public health, suggesting that he would struggle to distinguish between influenza and Ebola.

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In a statement issued the same day, the Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, accused Mr Shettima of mocking Atiku's educational background.

"What, exactly, is shameful about Atiku's education? He completed secondary school, pursued further training and built a life through work," he said.

Mr Shaibu questioned why a document associated with Mr Tinubu's Chicago State University records listed Government College Lagos in 1970, although the institution was reportedly established in 1974.

"If Shettima wants to examine school records, he should begin with the man he serves," he said.

The campaign also referred to the name "Tinubu Bola Adekunle" on an NYSC certificate submitted among the President's electoral documents, as well as previous legal disputes over his academic history.

The reference to Government College Lagos has been in earlier public controversy. However, the disputed entry does not establish that Mr Tinubu forged his credentials.

Disagreement over petrol subsidy

The campaign also rejected Mr Shettima's criticism of Atiku's proposal for a targeted subsidy on petrol refined in Nigeria.

Atiku has proposed a capped subsidy arrangement subject to independent auditing, which his campaign says would differ from the previous petrol subsidy system.

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"If Shettima thinks it cannot be funded, he should show his figures and offer a better way to lower prices," Mr Shaibu said.

He accused the Tinubu administration of failing to ease the cost of food, transport and fuel.