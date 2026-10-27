Kenya: High Court Bars Personal Branding of Taxpayer-Funded Projects

Nairobi — The High Court in Kajiado has ruled that personal branding of projects funded by taxpayers violates Kenya's constitutional principles on the use of public resources, in a case challenging the use of public infrastructure for political self-promotion.

The petition, filed by Shadrack Wambui through Sheria Mtaani against Kajiado North MP Onesmus Nguro Ngogoyo, challenged the alleged use of the legislator's name, image and political slogans on publicly funded projects.

Wambui argued that roads, schools and dispensaries had been turned into personal political billboards, undermining accountability and the constitutional principles governing the management of public resources.

The petitioner also questioned the attribution of some developments to the MP, arguing that certain projects bearing the disputed branding had allegedly been initiated before he assumed office.

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In its ruling, the court declared that personal branding of projects financed using public funds violated constitutional principles on the management and use of public resources. It also ordered the removal of personal name branding from publicly funded projects in Kajiado North.

However, the court found that the petitioner had not established that Ngogoyo personally, or through his agents or servants, authorised the placement of the disputed signage.

"I am not satisfied that the petitioner has discharged the burden of proof that he, whether by himself or through his agents or servants, allowed the signage to be put on taxpayer-funded projects," the court stated.