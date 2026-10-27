Rwanda: Religious Institutions Must Turn Sermons Into Action

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva's call for faith leaders to take a more active role in combating alcohol and drug abuse is a timely reminder that religious institutions must go beyond preaching against social vices and translate their teachings into meaningful action.

The Prime Minister made the appeal on Sunday, during the installation of Manasseh Gahima as the new Anglican Archbishop. However, his message extends to all religious communities, including Catholics, Muslims, Seventh-day Adventists and other denominations.

Religious institutions are among the most influential forces in society. Their leaders command respect, shape attitudes and maintain extensive networks that reach families and communities across the country.

Such influence comes with a responsibility to contribute meaningfully to addressing challenges that threaten society, particularly the younger generation.

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The government's ongoing campaign against alcohol and drug abuse, including the Sober Gen initiative and the crackdown on substandard alcoholic beverages, has generated encouraging momentum. However, sustaining this momentum requires more than government interventions. Religious institutions must become active partners in changing attitudes and behaviours.

While sermons condemning substance abuse are important, words alone are insufficient. Faith leaders should use their influence and resources to organise practical initiatives that offer young people meaningful alternatives to destructive habits.

As the saying goes, an idle mind is the devil's workshop. Religious institutions can help keep young people productively engaged through sports, vocational training, entrepreneurship programmes, mentorship and community service. Such initiatives would not only reduce vulnerability to harmful habits but also equip young people with skills and opportunities to improve their lives.

Faith leaders should equally strengthen family values by promoting responsible parenting, stable marriages and supportive homes. Families are the first line of defence against substance abuse, and religious institutions have an important role in reinforcing that foundation.

They must also exercise discernment and challenge misleading religious teachings that discourage hard work, productivity and personal responsibility. Faith should inspire people to improve their livelihoods and contribute to society rather than encourage passivity or dependence.

Importantly, religious institutions should extend practical support to individuals already struggling with addiction, including counselling, rehabilitation referrals and reintegration into their communities.

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The campaign against substance abuse is gaining momentum, and this presents an opportunity for religious institutions to demonstrate the true value of their influence.

Ultimately, the measure of their contribution should not be how forcefully they condemn these vices from the pulpit, but how effectively they mobilise communities, protect vulnerable young people and transform lives through concrete action.