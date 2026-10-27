Rwanda: Handball - Five Players to Watch This Season

Rwanda's handball season features several players worth watching, from established performers on the continental stage to emerging talents eager to make their mark and new signings expected to strengthen their teams.

Domestic heavyweights APR HC and Police HC are once again expected to headline the race for the league title, while PEVIC's debut adds a new dimension to the competition.

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Here are five players to watch this season.

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Yves Kayijamahe -- APR HC

Kayijamahe heads into the new season with a strong reputation following an impressive continental campaign.

The pivot, who joined APR from rivals Police HC, was among the leading scorers at the 2026 African Men's Club Championship in Luanda, Angola, where he netted 37 goals, according to the tournament report.

His scoring prowess makes him a key player to watch as APR seek to defend their domestic title and remain competitive against Africa's leading clubs. His ability to finish chances around the six-metre area will be particularly important as the military side balances domestic ambitions with continental aspirations.

Kayijamahe also brings international experience, having represented Rwanda at the 2026 Africa Men's Handball Championship. The challenge now is to translate his continental scoring form into consistent performances in APR colours.

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Peter Taurai -- Police HC

The arrival of Zimbabwean international Peter Taurai adds experience and leadership to Police HC's squad as the club prepares to challenge for domestic honours.

The Zimbabwean captain joined the law enforcers as they sought to reinforce their squad following Kayijamahe's departure for APR.

Taurai's experience at international level could prove valuable as Police work to maintain their competitiveness and reclaim the league title. His leadership and ability to help organise the team will be important in a campaign expected to feature stiff competition.

A key question will be how quickly he adapts to the Rwandan league and develops an understanding with his new teammates. His contributions in the opening rounds should offer an early indication of the impact he can make.

Yannick Karenzi -- PEVIC

Karenzi is another player worth keeping an eye on as PEVIC prepares to make its mark in Rwanda's handball league.

The right-back is among the players the club will be counting on as it seeks to establish itself against more experienced opponents.

Karenzi has previously been listed as a right-back for Gicumbi HBT in Rwanda's national-team records. The position demands attacking creativity, powerful shooting and the ability to exploit gaps in opposing defences.

His performances will be particularly significant as PEVIC navigates its debut season. How effectively he creates scoring opportunities and contributes to transitions could help determine the team's competitiveness against established sides.

Emmanuel Kubwimana -- APR HC

Kubwimana will be looking to build on his impressive individual and team achievements as he begins a new chapter with APR HC.

The 22-year-old centre-back was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the East and Central Africa Handball Federation Championship in Kampala in January, after helping Police HC defeat Kenya's NCPB Cereals 34-28 in the final to claim the regional title.

He also impressed for Rwanda at the 2026 Africa Men's Handball Championship, scoring 31 goals in seven matches.

His playmaking ability, attacking intelligence and experience at regional and international levels could make him an important addition to APR's squad.

Kubwimana's performances will be worth following as APR seek to maintain their domestic dominance and improve their standing in continental competitions. His ability to create chances for teammates while contributing goals could prove particularly valuable in high-pressure matches.

Jean Pierre Ndayishimiye -- Police HC

Ndayishimiye is another player to watch as he begins a new chapter with Police HC after moving from rivals APR in August 2026.

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The Rwanda international plays as a left-back and has already gained valuable experience on the international stage. He represented the country at the 2023 IHF Men's Youth World Championship before progressing to the senior national team.

His exposure to international competition should provide a useful foundation as he settles into his new surroundings at Police.

The move also adds an interesting dimension to the rivalry between Police and APR, with Ndayishimiye now seeking to help his new club challenge the side he previously represented.

His attacking contributions, defensive work and ability to perform in decisive matches will be important factors to monitor throughout the season.

Ultimately, the five players offer different reasons to attract attention, from Kayijamahe's scoring record and Kubwimana's playmaking to Taurai's leadership and the potential contributions of Karenzi and Ndayishimiye.

As the season unfolds, their consistency, goals, assists and influence in decisive matches will help determine how significantly each shapes their team's campaign.