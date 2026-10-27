Zimbabwe: Court Rejects Woman's Claim That 100 Pula 'Divorce Token' Ended Husband's First Marriage

A woman who claimed her late husband had divorced his first wife by throwing a 100 pula note at her during a heated confrontation in Botswana has lost a High Court battle to be declared his sole surviving spouse.

Justice Ammy Tsanga ruled that the alleged divorce between Paul Sambadoti and his first wife, Candy Muganho, was not properly established under customary law, dismissing Pupurai Makoni's bid to have Muganho and another woman, Pauline Mushanigwa, stripped of their status as surviving spouses.

The judge found that Sambadoti, who died on August 3, 2019, was survived by all three women, dealing a blow to Makoni's attempt to establish herself as his only wife.

"The evidence of separation is therefore considerably stronger than the evidence of completed dissolution," Justice Tsanga ruled.

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Makoni had claimed that Sambadoti had ended his marriage to Muganho around 2008 by giving her 100 pula as gupuro, a customary divorce token, during an altercation in Botswana.

Makoni told the court that Muganho had travelled from Zimbabwe with a friend, ostensibly to seek maintenance and collect her belongings, when the confrontation occurred. She claimed Sambadoti declared that Muganho was no longer his wife and gave her the money before she returned to Zimbabwe.

But the judge found that the alleged incident did not establish a valid customary divorce.

"Ultimately, even if Candy denied being given the 100 pula note, it is in my view of no significance in this matter as a shouting match in Botswana where Paul Sambadoti is alleged by Pupurai to have flung a 100 pula note at his wife in front of her friend, hardly constitutes the proper notification to the wife's family that a marriage has ended," Justice Tsanga said.

The court heard that Makoni's own witness, the deceased's nephew Luckson Machiwa, acknowledged that a customary divorce ordinarily involved a middleman and the wife's relatives.

Machiwa testified that his uncle had told him he had separated from Muganho around 2007. However, he also said Sambadoti had indicated that the matter should be taken up with Muganho's parents.

Justice Tsanga said the evidence fell short of proving that the marriage had been formally dissolved.

Muganho denied being divorced, insisting that she remained Sambadoti's wife despite their separation and continued living in their matrimonial home in Zimbabwe.

She acknowledged that she had not visited her husband during his illness in Botswana, where Makoni lived with and cared for him until his death. However, she maintained that the couple had continued seeing each other and that he had forgiven her after she had a child with another man.

Her evidence was supported by Sambadoti's sister, Tecla Machiwa, who told the court that the couple had reconciled after experiencing marital problems following Makoni's arrival.

The judge also dismissed the argument that Muganho's absence from the customary funeral ritual of washing the deceased's face and applying oil proved she was no longer his wife.

Makoni had argued that Muganho was excluded from the ritual because she was considered unclean after committing adultery.

But the court found that conduct during funeral ceremonies could not, on its own, establish the legal dissolution of a customary marriage.

Makoni also challenged Mushanigwa's status, claiming she had been introduced to her as Sambadoti's business partner rather than his wife.

Mushanigwa, however, testified that lobola had been paid to her family, with Sambadoti's relatives attending the customary proceedings despite his absence.

Her mother, Grace Mushanigwa, corroborated the evidence, confirming that she had received lobola groceries through Sambadoti as her son-in-law.

Justice Tsanga found the evidence sufficient to support Mushanigwa's claim to have been married to the deceased under customary law.

"The evidence therefore goes beyond a mere assertion by Pauline that she was a wife," the judge said, adding that the evidence of lobola, family participation and recognition of the relationship supported her position.

The court also noted that Muganho and Mushanigwa had registered Sambadoti's estate and were recognised as wives by the Master of the High Court.

The three women had also been allocated rental income from different properties left by the deceased following a family meeting held at a memorial service in December 2019.

Sambadoti had left six immovable properties in Zimbabwe, which became a key point of contention among the women.

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Makoni testified that she had helped her husband acquire properties by assisting with invoicing at his workplace and travelling to Zimbabwe to purchase properties while he provided the money.

She also said she was the one who nursed him during his illness, while the other women did not visit him.

However, the judge said her contributions to the relationship and her role during his final years could not replace the need to prove that the other marriages had ended.

"Pupurai's evidence concerning her life with the deceased, her contribution to the acquisition of property, her role in his business affairs and her care of him during his illness may demonstrate the closeness and substance of her relationship with him, but those matters cannot substitute for proof that the other customary marriages had been dissolved," Justice Tsanga ruled.

The judge concluded that Makoni had failed to establish that she was the sole surviving spouse.

"The proper conclusion on the evidence is therefore that the Pupurai has not discharged the evidential burden necessary for a declaration that she was the deceased's sole surviving wife," she said.

Makoni's claim was dismissed with costs.