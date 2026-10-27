Malawi: Rumphi DC Hails National Bank of Malawi U-23 Championship

Rumphi District Council has commended National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc for supporting youth football development through the second edition of the NBM Under-23 Championship, which was launched at Rumphi Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch, Rumphi District Commissioner Thomas Chigwenembe, who was the guest of honour, said the tournament would provide young footballers from local communities with a platform to showcase their talent and develop their skills.

"Many young people in the villages are happy and eager to participate in the competition because they have seen its importance.

"We therefore thank NBM plc for this initiative, as it complements ongoing efforts to develop sports through the Community Development Fund (CDF) reforms," said Chigwenembe.

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Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Second Vice-President Lameck Khonje said the championship was helping to create a strong foundation for the future of Malawi's national teams.

"There is significant development among both players and officials, and we are able to identify talent at an early stage. If we continue nurturing this talent, we will be able to export it and take Malawi football to another level," said Khonje.

He also expressed confidence in the management of the competition, saying strong community involvement would help minimise incidents of violence.

NBM plc Chief Risk Officer Charles Ulaya said the bank was using football as a vehicle to advance its commitment to sports development across the country.

"Our support enables young people to participate in organised competitions and stand a chance of winning prizes. The games also provide exposure, as they attract large audiences and opportunities for talent identification," said Ulaya.

The launch match saw Mkombezi Tough Challengers Reserve register a convincing 5-0 victory over Young Challengers Reserve.

For the 2026/27 season, the NBM Under-23 Championship has been allocated K600 million from the bank's K2.3 billion sports sponsorship package, underlining the institution's continued investment in grassroots sports development.