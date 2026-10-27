Sudan: Minister of Minerals Affirms Commitment to Safeguarding Community Responsibility Rights and Maximizing Their Returns

KHARTOUM (SUNA) - Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daim Taha affirmed the ministry's commitment to safeguarding the rights of local communities in mining areas, maximizing the returns from community responsibility funds, and ensuring that these benefits reach their rightful recipients transparently and fairly. He stressed that there was no intention to reduce or undermine these rights.

In a message addressed to local communities in mining areas, the minister said that community responsibility rights are guaranteed by law and by agreements signed between the Ministry of Minerals and mining companies. He noted that the funds had been allocated in accordance with Decision No. 90, emphasizing that these rights are inherent entitlements, not grants from any individual or a subject for political or media point-scoring.

Taha explained that the ministry is working to direct community responsibility revenues toward tangible development projects that help improve services, create job opportunities, develop infrastructure, protect the environment, and enhance health and safety in mining areas.

The Minister of Minerals affirmed that local communities are genuine partners in development and have the right to see the benefits of mineral wealth reflected in citizens' lives and their children's future. He noted that the ministry's commitment to these communities extends beyond its legal obligations to encompass a national and moral responsibility.

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Taha stressed that efforts would continue to strengthen transparency and fairness and consolidate the partnership between the ministry, mining companies, and local communities to achieve balanced and sustainable development.

The minister concluded his message by emphasizing that the true value of mineral resources is measured not solely by the volume of production, but also by their positive impact on people's lives and the lasting benefits they bring to the country and future generations.