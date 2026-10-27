Sudan: Minister of Minerals Affirms Commitment to Safeguarding Community Responsibility Rights and Maximizing Their Returns

27 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (SUNA) - Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daim Taha affirmed the ministry's commitment to safeguarding the rights of local communities in mining areas, maximizing the returns from community responsibility funds, and ensuring that these benefits reach their rightful recipients transparently and fairly. He stressed that there was no intention to reduce or undermine these rights.

In a message addressed to local communities in mining areas, the minister said that community responsibility rights are guaranteed by law and by agreements signed between the Ministry of Minerals and mining companies. He noted that the funds had been allocated in accordance with Decision No. 90, emphasizing that these rights are inherent entitlements, not grants from any individual or a subject for political or media point-scoring.

Taha explained that the ministry is working to direct community responsibility revenues toward tangible development projects that help improve services, create job opportunities, develop infrastructure, protect the environment, and enhance health and safety in mining areas.

The Minister of Minerals affirmed that local communities are genuine partners in development and have the right to see the benefits of mineral wealth reflected in citizens' lives and their children's future. He noted that the ministry's commitment to these communities extends beyond its legal obligations to encompass a national and moral responsibility.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Taha stressed that efforts would continue to strengthen transparency and fairness and consolidate the partnership between the ministry, mining companies, and local communities to achieve balanced and sustainable development.

The minister concluded his message by emphasizing that the true value of mineral resources is measured not solely by the volume of production, but also by their positive impact on people's lives and the lasting benefits they bring to the country and future generations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.