Sudan: ICC Representative - Investigations Into El Fasher Crimes Continue, With Commitment to Holding Perpetrators Accountable and Preventing Impunity

KHARTOUM — Representative of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mr. Dahiro Sant Ana, affirmed that investigations into alleged crimes committed in the Darfur region are ongoing, including events in the city of El-Fasher in October 2025. He stressed the Office's commitment to delivering justice for victims and holding those responsible for violations accountable in accordance with international law.

Speaking on Monday evening at a legal symposium organized by the Sudanese Bar Association in cooperation with the National Human Rights Commission, under the title "Rapid Support Forces' Crimes in El-Fasher: The Imperative of Preventing Impunity," he explained that the Court's investigations into Darfur fall within the framework of the referral by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 1593 of 2005. He noted that the Court's jurisdiction under this referral is limited to crimes committed in the Darfur region.

He said the Office had been investigating events in West Darfur before allocating part of its resources to investigating the events in El Fasher. He confirmed that progress had been made in the investigations and that work was continuing to establish the facts and link them to evidence that could help identify those responsible for the alleged crimes.

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Mr. Ana emphasized that witness testimony is a fundamental component of the investigations, alongside other forms of evidence, including satellite imagery currently undergoing examination and analysis to verify its authenticity and evidentiary value. He explained that the Office is committed to gathering reliable evidence that meets the legal standards required by judges.

He also underscored the importance of protecting witnesses and maintaining the confidentiality of the information they provide. The Office, he said, takes the necessary measures to reduce the risks witnesses may face, whether they are members of regular forces, civil society organizations, displaced people, or other individuals.

The representative of the ICC Office of the Prosecutor explained that the Office operates independently and impartially and does not receive instructions from states or other entities. It is also committed to collecting both incriminating and exculpatory evidence to safeguard the integrity of investigations and judicial proceedings.

Regarding cooperation, he said the Office relies on cooperation with the Sudanese government, as well as partners, civil society organizations, and individuals, to carry out its activities related to investigating alleged crimes in Darfur. He affirmed the Office's readiness to help strengthen national capacities in crime documentation through training and the provision of necessary technical assistance.

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He added that the Office supports the efforts of Sudanese civil society organizations working to document violations, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation with national entities to ensure that evidence is collected and preserved in accordance with legal standards.

Mr. Ana concluded by emphasizing that justice and accountability are essential to achieving peace in Sudan. He called for greater attention to the violations witnessed in El-Fasher and urged efforts to document them. He reiterated the Office's commitment to continuing investigations into events in West Darfur and El-Fasher, pursuing justice for victims, and preventing impunity.