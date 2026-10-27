Sudan: Prime Minister Issues Decision Exempting Industrial Production Inputs From Customs Duties and Taxes

27 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM — Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris on Monday issued a decision exempting industrial production inputs from customs duties and taxes, including value-added tax (VAT).

The decision directed the Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade, the Customs Forces, the General Intelligence Service, and other relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to implement it.

The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to support and promote national industries, thereby contributing to the reconstruction of the industrial sector and enabling it to play its role in driving economic development across the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

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