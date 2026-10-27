Sudan: Prime Minister Issues Decision Exempting a Number of Commodities From Customs Duties and Taxes

Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris on Monday issued a decision exempting a number of commodities from customs duties and taxes, including value-added tax (VAT).

The list of commodities covered by the decision includes flour, lentils, rice, fava beans, edible oils, beans, chickpeas, and green peas.

The Prime Minister also issued a separate decision lifting the ban on imports of certain food and other commodities.

The decision directed the Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade, the Customs Forces, the General Intelligence Service, and other relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to implement it.

The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to ease the cost-of-living burden on citizens and ensure the availability of essential commodities.