Sudan: Prime Minister Issues Decision Exempting a Number of Commodities From Customs Duties and Taxes

27 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris on Monday issued a decision exempting a number of commodities from customs duties and taxes, including value-added tax (VAT).

The list of commodities covered by the decision includes flour, lentils, rice, fava beans, edible oils, beans, chickpeas, and green peas.

The Prime Minister also issued a separate decision lifting the ban on imports of certain food and other commodities.

The decision directed the Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade, the Customs Forces, the General Intelligence Service, and other relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to implement it.

The decision comes as part of the government's efforts to ease the cost-of-living burden on citizens and ensure the availability of essential commodities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.