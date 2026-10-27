Zimbabwe: ZWG Annual Inflation Climbs to 4,3 Percent

Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate for the local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG), rose to 4.3% in October 2026, up 0.6% from the September rate of 3.7%, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

The increase comes amid pressure on domestic prices, with rising fuel and transportation costs partly attributed to global crude oil prices and logistics expenses.

"The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of October 2026 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.3%, gaining 0.6 percentage points on the 2026 rate of 3.7%," Zimstat said.

Although the official exchange rate has remained around ZWG25-27 per US dollar, some businesses continue to price goods using parallel-market rates of between ZWG32 and ZWG33 per US dollar, reflecting concerns over local currency depreciation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Zimstat reported that the mean month-on-month ZWG inflation rate between January and October 2026 was 0.4%, compared with an average of 1.2% between January and December 2025.

Meanwhile, annual inflation measured in US dollars eased to 3.2% in October, down 0.3 percentage points from 3.5% in September.

Zimstat said the October rate was calculated using the all-items US dollar Consumer Price Index.

The statistics agency also reported that the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at ZWG1,354 in October 2026.

"The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person was ZWG1 354 in October 2026. This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at October 2026 in order to be deemed poor. The TCPL represents the minimum total income needed for an individual not to be deemed poor," Zimstat said.