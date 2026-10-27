South Africa: No, South African Politician Fikile Mbalula Didn't Say 'People Killed During Apartheid Should Be Counted As ANC Votes'

No, South African politician Fikile Mbalula didn't say 'people killed during apartheid should be counted as ANC votes'

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating ahead of South Africa's local government elections, seemingly from the SABC, quotes ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula as saying the votes of people who died during apartheid should be counted for his party. The quote is fabricated, and the public broadcaster did not publish the graphic.

"ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says votes of all people who died during Apartheid should be counted as ANC votes on 4 November to remember fallen heroes," reads a graphic circulating on Facebook in South Africa.

The "breaking news" graphic shows a photo of Fikile Mbalula, a prominent South African politician and secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC).

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It also features the logo and branding of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), suggesting the public broadcaster published it.

It started circulating in early October 2026, just weeks before the country's local government election, scheduled for 4 November. (Note: Read Africa Check's explainer of vote counting here.)

But the graphic is fake. Here's how we know.

SABC impersonated, Mbalula falsely quoted

Several clear signs indicate the circulating graphic has been fabricated. When a major national news outlet publishes a breaking news story, it typically appears on its official social media accounts and website. But this graphic does not appear on any official SABC platforms. Instead, it is posted on unaffiliated social media accounts.

Users who posted it also did not include a link to the full story or broadcast. A keyword search found no article from credible news outlets to support the claim. Such a major comment from a high-ranking ANC member would most likely attract media attention.

Another sign that the image may not be from the SABC is its design. SABC breaking news graphics on social media use a consistent frame, colour scheme, font, and design details. The circulating graphic's format differs completely from genuine SABC graphics.

There is no evidence that the SABC published the graphic.

Another layer of inaccuracy in the graphic is the quote itself. We found no evidence that Mbalula said all people who died during apartheid should be counted as votes for the ANC.

What does the electoral code allow?

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The amended Municipal Electoral Act states that "no person may apply for a ballot paper at a voting station in the name of another person, whether living, dead or fictitious".

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has mechanisms to prevent impersonation, even of the dead.

The voters' roll lists all people registered to vote in a particular area. On voting day, this list ensures only eligible people vote and that they vote only once. The IEC says when people die, they are removed from the voters' roll.

At a parliamentary committee meeting, the IEC said it removes deceased voters using mortality data from the Department of Home Affairs. "Approximately 34,000 registered voters were removed each month due to mortality data received from Home Affairs," an IEC executive said at the June 2026 meeting.

If someone dies closer to the election and the IEC does not remove their name in time, it could still appear on the voters' roll. But other checks would prevent impersonation, including verifying every voter's ID at the voting station to confirm eligibility before issuing ballot papers.

For more fact-checks, explainers and analyses, visit Africa Check's hub on South Africa's 2026 local government elections.