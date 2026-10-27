Kenya: Barasa Breaks Ranks With Wetang'ula Ahead of 2027 Bungoma Race

Nairobi — Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has broken ranks with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula over Bungoma's political direction, declaring he will chart an independent local political path as he prepares to contest the governorship in the 2027 General Election.

Barasa, however, maintained that his political differences with Wetang'ula would not affect their shared support for President William Ruto and the broad-based government, drawing a distinction between their national political alignment and competing ambitions in Bungoma.

In a statement on Monday, October 26, Barasa said he had resolved to pursue a different approach to the county's leadership, citing disagreements over political succession, accountability and development priorities.

"After deep reflection, I have resolved to chart an independent political path in Bungoma, separate from Rt. Hon. Moses Wetang'ula's local political direction," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The lawmaker said his vision for the county was anchored on merit, open competition and accountable leadership, rather than political patronage and the preservation of personal interests.

"My political loyalty is to the people and their aspirations, not to political convenience," Barasa said, signalling a widening rift between the two leaders as the race to succeed Governor Kenneth Lusaka gathers momentum.

Despite the fallout, Barasa reaffirmed his commitment to Ruto and the broad-based government, saying the disagreement was confined to Bungoma's local political leadership.

"Our shared commitment to President William Ruto and the Broad-Based Government remains intact. However, our visions for Bungoma differ fundamentally," he said.

Barasa said he would now concentrate on consolidating the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), strengthening grassroots networks and building strategic alliances ahead of the gubernatorial contest.

The Kimilili MP is seeking to use UDA as his political vehicle for the 2027 race, in a county where FORD-Kenya has maintained a strong political presence since the advent of devolution.

His announcement comes amid shifting alliances among Bungoma leaders, with several politicians repositioning themselves as potential contenders seek to consolidate support ahead of the next election.

Wetang'ula, who leads FORD-Kenya, is a key political figure in the region, while his brother, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, is also among those seeking the Bungoma governorship.

The emerging contest has brought questions of political succession and the influence of established political networks to the fore.

Barasa had declared his gubernatorial ambitions in April and was positioning himself as a UDA candidate. Other reported contenders include Wanyonyi and former governor Wycliffe Wangamati, who is seeking to reclaim the seat he lost in 2022. Lusaka is serving his second and final term

Barasa has previously campaigned on development and economic empowerment, including pledges to support women and youth enterprises if elected governor. In September, he had disbursed Sh5 million to 30 women's groups and promised to establish a countywide empowerment kitty if he won the seat.

"The national vision remains shared. The Bungoma mission demands a different path," he said.

The fallout comes amid growing competition over who will succeed Governor Kenneth Lusaka, whose second and final term ends in 2027. Barasa has accused Wetang'ula of favouring his younger brother, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who is also seeking the Bungoma governorship, arguing that the perceived alignment undermines open competition in the county.

In his expanded statement, Barasa called on Wetang'ula to retire from Bungoma politics after more than three decades in leadership, accusing him of failing to deliver meaningful benefits to residents. He also questioned the distribution of resources under a memorandum of understanding between UDA and FORD-Kenya, alleging that the arrangement had favoured close associates. The claims had not been independently established.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The dispute unfolds as Barasa seeks to expand his support beyond Kimilili through UDA and alliances with leaders from other political formations. His bid has received backing from several elected leaders, including Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, who previously supported Wanyonyi's gubernatorial ambitions.

Barasa has also sought to build his campaign around healthcare, education and economic empowerment, including proposals to improve maternal healthcare and support businesses run by women and youth. His opponents, including Wanyonyi and former governor Wycliffe Wangamati, are also positioning themselves for the contest to succeed Lusaka.

The emerging rivalry puts the relationship between national political alliances and county-level competition under scrutiny. While Barasa insists he remains aligned with President Ruto, his decision to distance himself from Wetang'ula's local political direction signals that the 2027 Bungoma race could cut across established party and personal loyalties.