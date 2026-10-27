Liberia: LPRC Breaks Ground On U.S.$35 Million Expansion to Add 50,000 Tons of Fuel Storage

MONROVIA — Liberia is set to gain 50,000 metric tons of petroleum storage and its first facility for loading fuel onto ships, under a US$35 million Liberia Petroleum Refining Company expansion that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai launched Monday.

Boakai broke ground on the project at LPRC's headquarters on Bushrod Island. He also dedicated a new petroleum testing laboratory and a 12,800-metric-ton gasoline storage tank, both already completed.

"Liberia's energy security is fundamental to our nation's economic stability and long-term development," Boakai said.

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He said the expansion will raise LPRC's share of the country's petroleum storage capacity from about 25% when his administration took office to 50% once it is finished. Beyond the new tanks, the project includes automated systems, coastal defense works, land reclamation and improved safety facilities.

Boakai said the investments are meant to make Liberia less vulnerable to disruptions in international fuel supply and swings in global prices.

"While we cannot control international market conditions, we have a responsibility to strengthen our national infrastructure and improve our ability to respond to those challenges," he said.

He said the new laboratory will strengthen fuel quality control and consumer protection. He also said the expansion should create jobs, build technical skills and open more work to qualified Liberian workers, contractors and businesses.

"Our objective is to strengthen Liberia's energy security, improve national economic resilience and create the conditions for greater investment, productivity and prosperity," Boakai said.

He told LPRC's board and management to guard against financial mismanagement and to hold to engineering and environmental standards.

"Public institutions must demonstrate their value through responsible management, measurable results and meaningful contributions to national development," he said.

Boakai praised LPRC Managing Director Amos B. Tweh, saying the company's progress shows what young Liberians can do when given national responsibility. "Effective leadership is defined not by age, but by vision, competence, integrity, and the ability to deliver meaningful results," he said.

Tweh said the new tank farm will hold three products: 20,000 metric tons of diesel, 25,000 metric tons of gasoline and 5,000 metric tons of Jet A-1 aviation fuel.

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He said the marine backloading facility will let LPRC move fuel from storage onto vessels for distribution across West Africa.

"That means we will be receiving from vessels, and subsequently we will serve vessels for the purpose of doing short runs in the subregion," Tweh said. "If other countries can do it, Liberia can do it."

He said the project will also cover land reclamation, coastal protection and paving of the access roads and the new tank farm. He said it will create jobs and raise government revenue.

"We are not just doing a project. It is a project designed to enhance job creation and expand government's revenue base," Tweh said.

Tweh said LPRC also plans to modernize its headquarters with a multipurpose office complex. The complex would house government agencies and petroleum importers in one place, offering one-stop service.

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon said the House of Representatives will back investments that promote accountability and economic opportunity.

"As we celebrate today's accomplishment, let us remain mindful that the true beneficiaries of these projects are the Liberian people," Koon said.

Esther Neufville, president of the Petroleum Importers Association of Liberia, said the added storage will ease problems that have long held back importers.

"Additional storage will help ease the longstanding logistical constraints that have hindered our petroleum operations and expansion," she said. She called for stronger industry standards, safety and transparency, and for protection of investments.