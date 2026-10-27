Mozambique and Russia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

27 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and Russia have expressed a willingness to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as to expand economic and commercial cooperation.

Chapo, who was speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit, which started on Tuesday in Moscow, expressed satisfaction at the invitation to attend the summit and stressed the importance of maintaining the close ties between Mozambique and Russia and their peoples.

"We must always remain united, our countries and our brotherly peoples," Chapo said, underscoring the importance of preserving the historical ties between Mozambique and Russia.

Speaking at a meeting marked by the presence of Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Chapo said that "we are here to further strengthen our relations of friendship and cooperation, which are historical, and above all, expand them into economic and trade relations."

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The Third Russia-Africa Summit provides a platform for dialogue between Russia and African countries, aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the summit, the participating heads of state are expected to adopt three documents: the Declaration of the Third Russia-Africa Summit, the 2027-2029 Action Plan, and a Declaration on Cooperation in the Peaceful Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies.

Chapo's participation marks his first attendance at a Russia-Africa Summit and provides an opportunity to explore new areas of economic and trade cooperation between Mozambique and Russia.

Read the original article on AIM.

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