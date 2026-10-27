Uganda: Equity Bank Supports Financial Literacy Training for Uganda Returnees From South Africa

Kampala — A group of 200 Ugandans who returned from South Africa have undergone financial literacy and business training as they seek to rebuild their livelihoods and establish income-generating enterprises back home.

The two-day financial literacy and business formation workshop, held at Enterprise Uganda offices in Butabika, concluded on Thursday, October 15, bringing together the returnees for training in financial management and entrepreneurship.

The programme comes as the government committed Shs2 billion to the returnees' savings and credit cooperative organisation (SACCO), with the funds intended to support members seeking to establish businesses and create economic opportunities.

Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul, who represented the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said President Yoweri Museveni was supporting the returnees' SACCO with Shs2 billion.

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"This support is an important step towards helping our people rebuilds their livelihoods. We want returnees to invest in productive businesses, restore their financial independence and create opportunities for fellow Ugandans who may return in the future," Okul said.

He also said the government would support returnees seeking documentation required to recover equipment left in South Africa and engage the South African government over possible compensation for assets left behind.

The workshop, organised with the support of Equity Bank Uganda, focused on financial literacy, business formation and the practical steps returnees can take to rebuild sustainable sources of income.

Charles Ocici, Executive Director Enterprise Uganda, said successful reintegration would require more than financial support, particularly for people returning home after losing assets accumulated over several years.

"What is the mindset of a returnee who comes back thinking, 'I have lost everything I worked for, and I am home with nothing'? Recovery requires more than money. They must recognise that they still have skills, experience and the ability to build again," Ocici said

He said entrepreneurial training could help returnees identify viable business opportunities, manage their finances and make better-informed investment decisions.

Bob Paul Lusembo, Head of Micro Segments at Equity Bank Uganda, who represented Managing Director Gift Shoko, encouraged the returnees to start with available resources and build their businesses gradually through disciplined financial management.

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"There is no dignity in poverty. We want our returnees to regain their confidence, start small and build businesses that support their families," Lusembo said

He also highlighted financial knowledge, saving and business planning as important foundations for sustainable enterprise development.

For many of the participants, the training represents an initial step towards rebuilding their economic lives after returning from South Africa. The next challenge will be translating the knowledge gained into viable businesses, while securing access to markets and appropriate financing.

Mathias Baguma, chairman of the returnees, said the training had provided participants with practical knowledge and possible avenues for restarting their livelihoods.

"The training has equipped us not only with knowledge but also opened avenues on where we are to restart and how," Baguma said.

The Shs2 billion government commitment, alongside entrepreneurship and financial literacy training, could provide a foundation for returnees seeking to rebuild businesses and livelihoods after returning home.