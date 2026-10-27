South Africa: A Steak Salad With Baby Potatoes, Broccoli, Green Beans, Tomatoes and Two Dressings

27 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

A salad is better with more than one dressing, so that different elements can stand out in their own right.

Leftover fillet steak cooked perfectly medium rare and refrigerated overnight can be brought out the following day as one element of a summery salad.

This steak - beef fillet - was cooked on the coals the night before, and was as tender as you could hope for any steak to be. But I'd cooked too much and there was about 400g of beef fillet left over. I popped it into the fridge overnight.

The next evening, I built a crisp salad around it, while bearing in mind the things that go well with steak. Potatoes - but they would be babies, boiled until just al dente. (Yes, that suits potatoes too, not only pasta.) Tomatoes, simply dressed with olive oil and salt. Broccolini (baby/tenderstem broccoli) and fine green beans, both blanched and given a tangy dressing.

For the rest, these disparate elements deserved more than one dressing. For the potatoes, I mixed a little mayonnaise with olive oil, caper brine, a few chopped capers, a splash of botanical vinegar, salt and black pepper.

For the rest, I stirred chopped soft blue cheese into full cream Greek yoghurt, adding finely chopped garlic, salt and black pepper.

And the salad in general...

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