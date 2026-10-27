Rwanda: Sports Betting in Rwanda - Understanding the Impact of New Rules On You

Higher taxes and tighter licensing are transforming Rwanda's betting landscape. Here's how you can navigate the changes.

For many Rwandans, match day includes a small wager on the big football match, but the rules governing this pastime are shifting.

What follows is a look at this situation, with an emphasis on what changes for you and why.

A market under new management

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When the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) took over regulatory responsibility for gambling in 2024, a new national gambling policy soon followed, with the target of reducing gambling addiction by 60 per cent, by 2030.

Licensing was paused from June 2024, while the framework was reviewed. RDB then resumed licensing in August 2025, with more than 30 operators already registered at the time of writing.

Behind the pause was concern, as an internal report had flagged weak enforcement and under-reported earnings. For scale, operators generated more than Rwf21 billion in revenue in 2023 but contributed only around Rwf2.3 billion in gaming tax - or slightly over 10 per cent of the income.

Enforcement has begun. Authorities began collecting more than 7,000 unlicensed slot machines for recycling in 2025, as slots are now expected to operate only inside licensed casinos. This July, RDB licensed new international operators for online betting; shortly afterward, it suspended another company for offering casino-style games beyond its sports betting license.

A regulated market up close

Looking at a different market can help you ask the right questions about what is and isn't available in Rwanda. Alberta, in Canada, opened its regulated private online market on July 13, 2026; a helpful overview from Covers, a major sports betting information resource in North America, provides insight into what clear consumer information looks like in another regulated market.

To start, there is a listing of approved brands, each shown with its registered company and live status against provincial records. This is followed by a comparison of regulated and offshore sites, describing who you can turn to in the event of a withdrawal dispute.

An overview of the 18+ age limit and identity checks is included, along with information on the province's self-exclusion system and a helpline. A ranking of 15 sites with ratings and payout speeds (many of the operators listed include sportsbooks as well as casinos) makes the page a convenient one-stop reference; it was updated as recently as October 15.

Why does this matter in Rwanda? Well, first, it's a checklist for what to look for locally. For players in Alberta, a strong, regulated market means verifying a company before making a deposit, not to mention being able to find safer-play tools easily. Apply this standard to the operators you use in Rwanda. The Alberta sites only serve players inside the province, so their main value for you is as a benchmark; it's still useful to know about them if you have family, or work or study plans in Canada.

Tax and your winnings

This is the part that directly affects you. Since September 2025, the tax on operators' gross gaming revenue has been 40 per cent (up from 13 per cent). Withholding tax on gaming winnings has also increased, from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

Early figures are in; here's what they show. The revenue authority has reported Rwf3.1 billion in gaming tax and Rwf1.2 billion in withholding tax since the changes began, within a wide-ranging review of 2025's reforms.

According to a tax alert from EY Rwanda, the 25 per cent applies to net winnings, i.e. winnings less your stake. If you stake Rwf1,000 on a bet that pays out Rwf5,000, your net winnings are Rwf4,000, on which Rwf1,000 would be withheld. Worth knowing if you're planning a budget around expected returns.

Some legislators have warned that high taxation could push bettors toward unlicensed sites, which sit outside the regulator's reach and offer little local protection if something goes wrong.

Betting on a budget

Why do so many people bet? Research can provide some insight. A World Bank research roundupfrom January highlights an analysis by economist Sylvan Herskowitz, examining the spending patterns of more than 1,700 bettors in Kampala. Many targeted their payouts at big expenses such as school fees.

When a randomly selected group received simple savings boxes and budgeting tools, their demand for betting dropped. Building a savings habit of your own can help to reduce the grip of betting.

In Kenya, a fellow East African Community member, GeoPoll's May 2026 football survey found that 77 per cent of respondents bet at least occasionally and 42 per cent bet regularly. Rwanda wasn't part of the survey, but the figures show how closely football and betting are often linked.

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In Rwanda itself, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva told Parliament on October 2 that more work was needed, after a senator raised the issue of betting's impact on household savings. The discussion also covered Aviator-style games (known locally as akadege) and casino gaming, along with horse racing and lottery products. The level of scrutiny reaches far beyond sports betting.

So then, a few simple reminders for your match-day betting. Mobile technology has made it easier than ever to bet, but having a plan in advance is the best way to keep it a fun activity and prevent it slipping into pure habit.

Set a weekly limit before kickoff, and always keep your betting money separate from rent and bills - only ever spend money you know you can afford to go without. Use the self-exclusion and limit tools that licensed sites should offer and, of course, before depositing anywhere, confirm that the operator holds an RDB license.

With officials suggesting there may be further steps, check RDB's announcements before the next big fixture.