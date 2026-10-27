Rwanda: Saka Shares Emotional Story of Rwandan Boy At Ballon d'Or

Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka shared the moving story of Byiringiro, a 14-year-old Rwandan boy whose eyesight was restored through support from his charity, earning recognition for his humanitarian work at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony was held at the Palladium Theatre in London, England, on Monday.

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While receiving the 2026 Socrates Award, Saka highlighted Byiringiro's experience, explaining how the young boy regained his sight after receiving essential eye care through Big Shoe, a charity that supports children in need.

"When I was 12, I started losing my sight. My village has no electricity and, as my eyesight got worse, even moving around my home became difficult," Saka said, recounting the boy's testimony.

"Then, thanks to Big Shoe, I received the eye care that I needed. Today, I can read the blackboard even from the back of the classroom."

Byiringiro said the treatment had restored his confidence and renewed his hopes for the future. He added that he dreams of becoming an English teacher.

Saka received the Socrates Award in recognition of his humanitarian work and charitable initiatives, particularly those focused on improving the lives of children.

"Every time I have the opportunity to help another kid have that feeling again, that's important to me," the Arsenal star said.

About the Socrates Award

Presented by France Football in partnership with Peace and Sport, the Socrates Award recognises football figures who use their influence to advance humanitarian causes and support initiatives in education, healthcare and social development.

Introduced in 2022, the award is named after Brazilian football legend Socrates, who was renowned for his social activism and advocacy for democracy.

Previous recipients include Senegalese forward Sadio Mané in 2022, Brazil international Vinícius Júnior in 2023, Spain's Jenni Hermoso in 2024, and the Xana Foundation, associated with Spanish coach Luis Enrique and his family, in 2025.