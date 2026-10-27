Tunisia: President Saied Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Says 'People Will Regain Their Full Rights'

Tunis — President Kais Saied chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday at the Carthage Palace, during which he discussed several issues related to the social and economic situation, including the functioning of public services and soaring prices.

There is need to respond to the people's demands and to work towards overcoming difficulties whatever their origin, the President said, indicating that "only firm and genuine determination will ultimately triumph," reads a Presidency of the Republic press release.

"As for the foam, it vanishes, [being] cast off; but as for that which benefits the people, it remains on the earth," he emphasised, quoting a verse from the Holy Quran.

Whilst promising to wage a relentless and unrelenting war against corruption, the Head of State stressed that the Tunisian people are determined to regain all their rights.

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In this respect, he affirmed that national responsibility demands a fighting spirit from everyone - nothing less than total commitment on this front - indicating that Tunisians will not wait in vain and that the battle, however gruelling it may be, will turn in their favour.

Addressing those who ceaselessly hurl accusations at the Tunisian people, President Saied replied bluntly: "This people has vowed to be free."

Their only "faults?" Demanding freedom and emancipation. "Let these accusations continue, and evil befall those who lie and make false accusations," he said, adding that any attempt to halt this journey will be shattered by the will of the people.

"History moves forward. It never moves backwards," he added.

Reiterating that decisions are yet to come, the Head of State made it clear that these would involve "neither statements nor press releases"; only what comes after victory will count - that is the true message.

Responding to those who are betting on the failure of this process or who continue to set traps - either on their own initiative or in response to "nostalgic diktats" of dominance and colonialism - President Saied affirmed that the Tunisian people will see their will fulfilled.

"The hour of victory will come," he concluded, "despite those who have hatched plots and continue to do so."