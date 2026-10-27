Malawi: Temwa Chawinga Becomes First Malawian in Ballon d'Or Top 10

Malawian footballer Temwa Chawinga has been widely praised after finishing 10th in this year's Ballon d'Or rankings.

Chawinga, Malawi's women's national team vice-captain, plays for Kansas City in the United States. She is the first Malawian footballer to make the top 10 of the awards.

Fans and supporters have hailed the result as a proud moment for Malawi and for African women's football, crediting her talent and dedication.

The ceremony was held at the Palladium Theatre in London to mark the 70th anniversary of the awards. Alexia Putellas won the top prize.

Chawinga's finish places a Malawian player among some of the world's leading women footballers, and fans say it could encourage young players, particularly girls, to pursue professional careers.

The full top 10 is:

Alexia Putellas (winner)

Ewa Pajor

Bunny Shaw

Melchie Dumornay

Patri Guijarro

Caroline Graham Hansen

Pernille Harder

Clàudia Pina

Alessia Russo

Temwa Chawinga