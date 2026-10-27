Zimbabwe: ZCDC Gets Chance to Challenge U.S.$10.7m Judgment Over Chiadzwa Mining Services

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has secured another opportunity to challenge a judgment ordering it to pay more than US$10.7 million to a contractor over disputed mining services in Chiadzwa, with the Constitutional Court questioning whether the Supreme Court properly examined the evidence behind the multimillion-dollar claim.

In a judgment granting ZCDC direct access to the apex court, Justice Rita Makarau said the Supreme Court appeared to have failed to adequately address critical questions about the debt, including whether US$4.34 million allegedly owed to Adlecraft Investments had already been settled through payments in local currency and whether the claim had prescribed.

The dispute originated from an urgent application seeking US$13.34 million for services rendered to ZCDC, although the amount claimed subsequently rose to US$13.82 million when interest was included. The High Court ultimately ordered the diamond mining company to pay US$10.7 million, together with legal costs on the punitive legal practitioner-and-client scale.

ZCDC challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court but lost its appeal. It then approached the Constitutional Court, arguing that the final court had failed to properly determine its appeal and thereby violated its constitutional rights to a fair hearing and access to justice.

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Justice Makarau, sitting with Justices Anne-Mary Gowora and Bharat Patel, said the Supreme Court was expected to independently examine the evidence and explain why the High Court's findings should stand.

"Merely certifying the judgment as correct without more is, in my view, insufficient," she said.

The judge stressed that appellate courts had a duty to scrutinise contested findings rather than simply endorse decisions made by lower courts.

"The fundamental goal of the court a quo as an appellate court is to ensure that lower-court decisions are legally correct, procedurally fair, and are not arbitrary," she said.

The Constitutional Court found that ZCDC had prospects of establishing that the Supreme Court failed to adequately address key issues raised in its appeal, paving the way for a substantive constitutional challenge.

Adlecraft said a US$4.34 million debt remained outstanding at the end of 2018. ZCDC maintained that the amount had been extinguished through local-currency payments made in August 2019 following the enactment of Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019, which converted US-dollar debts into local currency at parity.

Adlecraft disputed that position, arguing that the payments related to other expenses.

Justice Makarau said the Supreme Court should have independently assessed the conflicting evidence, particularly because the High Court had not made findings on the credibility of the witnesses.

"The court a quo was expected to independently assess and state when the debt became due and payable according to the evidence led by the parties," she said, referring to the prescription dispute.

Under the Prescription Act, contractual debts generally prescribe after three years from the date they become due and payable.

The judge also questioned the Supreme Court's reliance on payments ZCDC made in May 2023, which the appellate court had cited as evidence of an acknowledgment of liability despite the company's prescription defence.

Those payments, Justice Makarau noted, had previously been characterised by the Constitutional Court as involuntary payments made to avert execution of the judgment pending appeal.

She said the Supreme Court's handling of the issue could support ZCDC's argument that it had been denied a fair hearing because the matter was addressed without allowing the parties to argue it.

However, the Constitutional Court has not overturned the High Court's monetary award or ruled that the debt was extinguished.

Instead, it granted ZCDC direct access to pursue a substantive constitutional application challenging the Supreme Court's handling of the appeal.

The company was ordered to file that application within 10 days, with no order as to costs.

ZCDC and Adlecraft entered into a one-year contract in February 2016 under which the latter provided services at the diamond mining fields in Chiadzwa. Although the agreement expired in 2017 without renewal, Adlecraft continued providing services until the parties formally terminated their relationship in April 2020.

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In April 2021, the parties agreed to settle an acknowledged debt of US$1.97 million through proceeds from the sale of at least two parcels of diamonds. ZCDC subsequently paid US$1.3 million, leaving a balance of about US$697,000.

Adlecraft separately pursued the disputed US$4.34 million claim, which it said had not been settled. The disagreement escalated into litigation in February 2023, with the contractor seeking payment of the outstanding amounts and interest.

The dispute has since passed through the High Court, the Supreme Court and multiple proceedings before the Constitutional Court, prolonging what Justice Makarau described as a straightforward debt-collection matter.

"What began as an attempt to speedily resolve issues in the High Court has resulted in two appeal hearings in the court a quo and at least three applications before this Court," she said.

The judge added: "In my view, the courts could have handled the parties' dispute more expeditiously. It is not a complex matter. It is a debt collection matter."